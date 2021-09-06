Joe Rogan And Tucker Carlson Are Enemies Of Public Health

Anthony Fauci appeared on CNN this weekend, and host Jim Acosta took that opportunity to name names against Covid disinformation when it comes to Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson.
Joe Rogan announced that he got Covid, and "threw the kitchen sink at it," including antibody treatment, a vitamin drip, and yes, ivermectin. Today, right-wing Twitter is full of "gotcha" tweets about horse dewormers.
And Tuckems declaring that fake immunization cards are the work of true patriots is just a new low for the lowest human on television.
Acosta asked Fauci, "Did you expect you would have to compete with the likes of Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan, and are their voices more powerful and more widespread than people like yourself, other public health experts out there. Isn't that part of the problem?
Fauci was too diplomatic to dive into the Carlson/Rogan cesspool, but...
Meanwhile...