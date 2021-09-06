Joe Rogan And Tucker Carlson Are Enemies Of Public Health

Anthony Fauci appeared on CNN this weekend, and host Jim Acosta took that opportunity to name names against Covid disinformation when it comes to Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson.

Joe Rogan announced that he got Covid, and "threw the kitchen sink at it," including antibody treatment, a vitamin drip, and yes, ivermectin. Today, right-wing Twitter is full of "gotcha" tweets about horse dewormers.

Um, he took monoclonal antibodies, kids. That's what "cured" him.



If Joe Rogan takes aspirin and Jell-O and declares Jell-O fixed his headache, right-wing Twitter will raid the Jell-O shelves? https://t.co/IIV7zc84sr — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) September 6, 2021

And Tuckems declaring that fake immunization cards are the work of true patriots is just a new low for the lowest human on television.

Acosta asked Fauci, "Did you expect you would have to compete with the likes of Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan, and are their voices more powerful and more widespread than people like yourself, other public health experts out there. Isn't that part of the problem?

Fauci was too diplomatic to dive into the Carlson/Rogan cesspool, but...

FAUCI: Well, Jim, disinformation, and misinformation is really a very serious issue when it comes to a public health issue like covid-19 in which it’s essential to get the correct information out both for people who are infected and who do need proper medication and proper care to foster things that are unproven, right from the beginning as always been a problem. The best way to counter disinformation and misinformation is to try as best as we all can to get the proper and correct information out, but one of the enemies of public health is disinformation, and unfortunately, we do see that in some corners.

Meanwhile...