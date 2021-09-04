Alex Jones Pretends To Take Ivermectin On The Air During Crazed Rant

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones continues to prove that he's a public health menace. A couple of weeks ago, Jones was attacking Trump and telling his idiot viewers that vaccines make you a mutant. Now he's pretending to take ivermectin and steroids on the air while ranting about Joe Rogan, Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates.

Jones had the camera zoom in on two packages, one of which was 3 mg dosages of ivermectin and the other 4 mg doses of methylprednisolone.

"See this? See this Fauci? You see this Bill Gates?" he asked. "I'm going to kill those prions, you b*st*rd murderers, you're going to hit me with a bioweapon? You monster. You want to suppress me? You want to kill me? You son of a b*tch! You goddamn demon. You think I'm easy to kill? Think I'm going to roll over to your cr*p?" he asked.

He then appeared to take a pill and wash it down with something from a green bottle.