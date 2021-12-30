Man Was Arrested In Iowa With White House Hit List

Iowa authorities arrested a man who, during a traffic stop, was discovered to be carrying a rifle and a "hit list" that included President Biden and Anthony Fauci, the nation's chief infectious disease expert. Via The Hill:

Kuachua Brillion Xiong, from Merced, Calif., was taken into custody last week after allegedly telling police who pulled him over for driving aggressively that he was on his way to the White House "to kill persons in power," according to federal court records that were unsealed Tuesday.

Authorities said they found an AR-15-type rifle, ammunition, body armor, medical kits and a grappling hook in Xiong's vehicle, per court records.

Xiong's "hit list" of targets was compiled from TikTok videos, according to court records. In addition to Biden and Fauci, the Times reported that the list included former Presidents Clinton and Obama and Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, among others.