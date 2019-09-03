Meghan McCain Warns: 'There Will Be Violence' If AR-15 Assault Weapons Are Banned

During today's The View, Meghan McCain went off on Democratic politicians proposing "gun grabbing" legislation to ban semi-automatic assault weapons and claimed gun owners will resort to violence against the federal government as a response.

She said that with nary a care, no concern at all. As if an insurgency by gun owners was perfectly reasonable. How many lives of law enforcement is she willing to sacrifice just so Wyomingites can have their semi automatic weapons of mass murder?

This is Trumpian to its core.

The gun control topic was a long segment on The View and McCain had practiced her talking points well during their vacation.

McCain opened up by saying as "the chick on the panel who spent most of her break shooting" she looked forward to this discussion.

Meghan claimed Americans do not know what the difference is between a regular handgun and a semi-automatic assault weapon. Kellyanne Conway would be proud.

She said, "The bureau of the ATF doesn't define the term assault weapon so that can basically mean any gun other than a musket." Really, Meghan?

What crap.

She attacked Beto O'Rourke specifically because he has a plan that doesn't pussyfoot around since Texas is leading the way with mass shootings. “Americans who own AR-15s and AK-47s will have to sell them to the government.”

As the debate progressed, Joy Behar said if Americans vote Republican then nothing will ever be done about guns. 'That's basically the bottom line, " she said. Sunny asked, "When it comes to assault weapons?" Joy said. "Yes."

Meghan was visibly upset.

“The AR-15 is by far the most popular gun in America, by far,“ she reminded everyone.

That's a debatable point, since sales have gone up because gun nuts wanted to buy them because of the outrage across America they’ve caused.

"I was just in middle-of-nowhere Wyoming, you’re talking around going and taking people’s guns away from them, there’s going to be a lot of violence,” she said.

Is that a threat? Should it be interpreted as one?

Behar interrupted, "But they lived without them for many years during the ban."

“I’m not living without guns! It’s just that simple,” Meghan insisted.

Sunny Hostin countered, “What about living without the assault weapons that are killing our children? What about living without just that gun?”

McCain was visibly annoyed and upset, taking on a condescending tone.

These are the types of lies the NRA and their supporters tell whenever any sort of gun control measure comes up.

No one is proposing abolishing the Second Amendment or taking their guns away, but there is no need in this country to have assault weapons with high powered magazines readily available. The mass murders they have been used on the American public are no different than the carnage on a battlefield.

And who knew that the state of Wyoming, the smallest populated state in the union (577,737) has become the chief arbitrator of US gun policy?