NRA's LaPierre Calls AR-15 Bans A Denial Of 'Human Right'

The disgraced head of the NRA, Wayne La Pierre, opened up today's convention by offering up meaningless affirmations of sorrow for the victims of Uvalde, while uttering mealy-mouthed words, lies and claims about Second amendment rights.

"Restricting the fundamental human right of law-abiding Americans to defend themselves is not the answer and never has been," La Pierre said, as if AR-15s have entered the list of human rights.

Really? Please give us examples of how an AR-15 saved an American life ever, much less more times than the 21 teachers and children that were slaughtered on Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas by AR-15's? Give us one example. Or those 10 people that were slaughtered in Buffalo. I'm sure the NRA Convention never mentioned them since they weren't white.

Then La Pierre lied as usual.

"Each year over one million law-abiding men and women use a firearm to save their own lives and the lives of their loved ones. That is over one million innocent Americans every year, who owe their lives and the lives of their loved ones to their second amendment rights," he boasted with no proof to back up his bullshit claim.

All the dead children who were murdered by an AR-15, as well as every innocent person owe their deaths to you the NRA. Way to go, Wayne.

Outside of that, show us your stinking data.

Every one of the children and teachers, shoppers and concert-goers, and every person murdered by an AR-15 was denied their human right to live. But Wayne doesn't care about that.

This is a constant theme by the gun lobby, but as NPR reports, the latest data show that people use guns for self-defense only rarely.

According to a Harvard University analysis of figures from the National Crime Victimization Survey, people defended themselves with a gun in nearly 0.9 percent of crimes from 2007 to 2011.

"The average person ... has basically no chance in their lifetime ever to use a gun in self-defense," he tells Here & Now's Robin Young. "But ... every day, they have a chance to use the gun inappropriately. They have a chance, they get angry. They get scared."

Again this bastard said,"Taking away their rights to self-defense is not the answer."

How are law-abiding Americans having their second amendment rights taken away if we pass common sense gun laws and ban weapons of mass death?

They aren't, of course.

Digby writes so brilliantly, as Wayne and Don getting their party on. "What’s a few dead 4th graders?

Last year, NPR correspondent Tim Mak came into possession of some recorded calls between NRA officials right after Columbine which showed that their primary concern at the time was that they would look weak if they canceled the meeting.

I wonder how these motherf**kers would feel if their children or grandchildren were gunned down by an AR-15, in a school, or in a Supermarket with 19 police officers standing around and doing nothing?