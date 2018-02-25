Wayne LaPierre: 'We Believe In Gun-Free Schools'

Oh, look! It's a video of Wayne LaPierre telling NRA members the organization believes in gun-free schools, with the narrow exception of security personnel.

He said this at the NRA convention which took place in Denver, of all places, on May 1, 1999, shortly after the tragic Columbine school shooting.

People knew the NRA was a radical front for gun manufacturers then, too. Via CNN archives:

Singing "We Shall Overcome" and carrying signs proclaiming "Shame on the NRA," about 3,000 people solemnly encircled the site of the National Rifle Association's annual convention Saturday.

Despite the Denver mayor's call for them to postpone or move the convention elsewhere, then-president Charlton Heston was undeterred. "This is our country," he declared. "We're free to travel wherever we want in our broad land."

Here we are, nearly 20 years later. Mourning another generation of students and teachers slaughtered at the hands of the death machines manufactured by companies who fuel the NRA.

But now, Wayne LaPierre is singing a very different tune. Instead of gun-free schools, he wants more guns in schools, more death machines on the street, and more carnage.

Pure evil.