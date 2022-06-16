Eastman Emails Predict Violence At Capitol And Ensnare SCOTUS

They all knew there would be violence. They. All. Knew.
By John AmatoJune 16, 2022

Newly released emails from John Eastman to Trump lawyers and campaign officials show that violence was not only predicted, but hoped for, on January 6 at the Capitol.

It was expected that violence would the Supreme Court to review an election challenge to Wisconsin.

This is explosive news.

The NY Times is reporting that these exchanges took place five days after Trump told his supporters to attend the Stop The Steal rally at the Ellipse on Jan 6th which led to the US Capitol riot.

“So the odds are not based on the legal merits but an assessment of the justices’ spines, and I understand that there is a heated fight underway,” Mr. Eastman wrote, according to the people briefed on the contents of the email. Referring to the process by which at least four justices are needed to take up a case, he added, “For those willing to do their duty, we should help them by giving them a Wisconsin cert petition to add into the mix.”

The pro-Trump lawyer, Kenneth Chesebro, replied that the “odds of action before Jan. 6 will become more favorable if the justices start to fear that there will be ‘wild’ chaos on Jan. 6 unless they rule by then, either way.”

What these correspondences show is not only was the insurrection on January 6 at the US Capitol targeted at members of Congress and at Mike Pence specifically, but also at the "spines" of the Supreme Court justices.

Q) And how would Eastman know about a heated fight in the Supreme Court over these cases?

A) Ginni Thomas.

As Susie wrote about earlier, Ginni lobbied John Eastman to overturn the election.

This is insane.

As Chris Wallace tells CNN, "The idea that they were talking about violence sounds like they're saying the quiet part out loud."

And in living color.

In big, bold, red letters that screamed: VIOLENCE.

