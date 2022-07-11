'Nothing Comes Close': Rep. Raskin Explains Just How Serious Trump's Crimes Are

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2011 attack on the Capitol, on Sunday explained on CBS' Face The Nation just how serious former President Donald Trump's crimes were. Robert Costa asked the Democratic Congressman whether Trump committed a criminal offense.

"When you look at your previous comments, you said these hearings would quote, blow the roof off the house -- major hearing this week on Tuesday, led by you, in part, another major hearing on Thursday?" Costa said. "Will your statements still stand by Friday that these hearings will blow the roof off the house?"

"Well, not literally, certainly," Raskin replied. "But I think what I meant is that when you add all of this up together, it is the greatest political offense against the union and by a president of the United States in our history, nothing comes close to it. It, you know–"

"A criminal offense," Costa appeared to ask.

"The attempt-the attempt to overthrow the result of a presidential election through a political coup, and the mobilization of an armed violent mob cannot really be compared to anything else a president has done, it makes the Watergate break-in look like the work of Cub Scouts," Raskin said. "So I-I just hope that we're telling everything we know, in a competent and effective way to the American people. Because, you know, Madison said that in a democracy, the people have the right to the most awful truth, which is the truth about the nature of government and their rulers. And we need Americans to look very carefully at what happened."

It's no wonder Trump supporters refuse to listen to the hearings. Each one has revealed how dangerous the twice-impeached one-term president is. And if he gets back into the White House, he will only get worse. We already know this from experience.