Rep. Raskin Blasts GOP Lies About J6: ‘Let’s Tell Some Truth!’

Rep. Jamie Raskin is fed up with Republican conspiracy theories and obstructionism over Jan. 6th.
By NewsHound EllenSeptember 22, 2022

As Mediaite explains, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) brought up the right-wing conspiracy theory that on January 6th, a man named Ray Epps acted as an agent provocateur, working for the deep state, and riled up the Trump supporters.

Raskin, who sits on the Jan. 6 committee, wasn’t having any of it. First, he ripped the Republicans for sabotaging the set-up of the committee. Then he unloaded on them for failing to provide any real information or evidence on the subject, while claiming to care about the truth.

RASKIN: After we went back and conveyed our agreement to the GOP proposal, it was vetoed by the fourth branch of government.

It was vetoed by the cult leader, Donald Trump, who said he wanted no investigation at all! That’s your guy! Donald Trump, he said he wanted no investigation. And so, you pulled the plug on the investigation you originally advocated because Donald Trump didn’t want it. Let’s tell some truth! You’re talking about truth? I’m giving you the truth! I’m giving you the facts about it!

And then when Speaker Pelosi said, well, in that case, the House of Representatives will conduct our own investigation, then, again, you guys boycotted it because you wanted to put pro-insurrection members on the committee. And so, we ended up with a bipartisan committee of people who are really interested in getting to the facts.

And you know what? This is what you guys can’t stand. America listened to it because we had real congressional hearings, unlike what goes on here with the temper tantrums and the diatribes. … But we had real hearings and 25, 30 million Americans watching because we told the truth about Donald Trump’s assault on democratic institutions and the right to vote in America.

And maybe you can’t handle the truth, but that’s the reality and nobody’s laid a glove on any of the testimony that has come out during those hearings. So, we hear this absurd whining about Ray Epps, who has absolutely nothing to do with any of it. And all of these conspiracy theory allegations have been debunked up and down. Up and down!

You think you’ve got something? You bring him in and talk to him or send us a letter or do something. But why don’t you deal with the reality of the situation?

We need more of this, please!

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue