Rep. Raskin Blasts GOP Lies About J6: ‘Let’s Tell Some Truth!’

As Mediaite explains, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) brought up the right-wing conspiracy theory that on January 6th, a man named Ray Epps acted as an agent provocateur, working for the deep state, and riled up the Trump supporters.

Raskin, who sits on the Jan. 6 committee, wasn’t having any of it. First, he ripped the Republicans for sabotaging the set-up of the committee. Then he unloaded on them for failing to provide any real information or evidence on the subject, while claiming to care about the truth.

RASKIN: After we went back and conveyed our agreement to the GOP proposal, it was vetoed by the fourth branch of government.

It was vetoed by the cult leader, Donald Trump, who said he wanted no investigation at all! That’s your guy! Donald Trump, he said he wanted no investigation. And so, you pulled the plug on the investigation you originally advocated because Donald Trump didn’t want it. Let’s tell some truth! You’re talking about truth? I’m giving you the truth! I’m giving you the facts about it!

And then when Speaker Pelosi said, well, in that case, the House of Representatives will conduct our own investigation, then, again, you guys boycotted it because you wanted to put pro-insurrection members on the committee. And so, we ended up with a bipartisan committee of people who are really interested in getting to the facts.

And you know what? This is what you guys can’t stand. America listened to it because we had real congressional hearings, unlike what goes on here with the temper tantrums and the diatribes. … But we had real hearings and 25, 30 million Americans watching because we told the truth about Donald Trump’s assault on democratic institutions and the right to vote in America.

And maybe you can’t handle the truth, but that’s the reality and nobody’s laid a glove on any of the testimony that has come out during those hearings. So, we hear this absurd whining about Ray Epps, who has absolutely nothing to do with any of it. And all of these conspiracy theory allegations have been debunked up and down. Up and down!

You think you’ve got something? You bring him in and talk to him or send us a letter or do something. But why don’t you deal with the reality of the situation?