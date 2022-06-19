Raskin Says Trump 'Essentially' Confessed: 'I Did It And I'll Do It Again'

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on Sunday warned that former President Donald Trump is openly suggesting that he would attempt to overthrow the government again.
June 19, 2022

During an appearance on NBC, host Chuck Todd noted that Trump had "lashed out" at former Vice President Mike Pence in a recent speech over his refusal to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"This public admission that essentially he wanted continues after laying out of all this evidence," Todd said. "Is he confessing?"

"Yeah, he essentially saying, yeah, I did it and I'll do it again," Raskin agreed, "which is what we have been contending all along, that if you allow impunity for attempts at unconstitutional seizures of power, which is what a coup is, then you're inviting it again in the future."

"We can't allow people to decide that they are above the law and that they are more important than our constitutional processes," he added.

Raskin also said that Pence was a "hero" on Jan. 6, 2021 for withstanding Trump's efforts to overturn the election.

