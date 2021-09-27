Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

While Media Obsesses Over Marge, Don't Sleep On Debbie Dingell

Debbie Dingell showed Marjorie Taylor Greene what happens when you eff around and find out.
By Common Dreams

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell of Michigan exchanged heated words with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia outside the U.S. Capitol building Friday afternoon as Democratic lawmakers gathered to champion passage of sweeping abortion rights legislation.

While Dingell and her fellow Democrats gathered for a press event, Taylor Greene—the far-right Republican known for her provocative style and embrace of conspiracy theories—was seen heckling the Democrats from the periphery of the event when she appeared to catch the ear of Dingell standing nearby.

"Horrendous," Taylor Greene could be heard saying to the Democratic lawmakers on video posted to social media. "You should all be ashamed."

Upon hearing that, Dingell engaged Taylor Greene by saying she should exhibit some level of "civility," and that's when the exchange began.

"Killing a baby up until birth is a lack of civility," Taylor Greene shot back at Dingell. "It's called murder."

"We have lots of laws we follow," Dingell shouted back. "You should practice the basic thing you're taught in church: Respect your neighbor." 

Watch:

"I was mad," Dingell said to The Detroit News following the incident. "Why do you have to yell at your colleagues on the steps of the Capitol other than to create a scene? It's already edgy. Everybody's mad at each other. And we need to treat each other with respect and civility and listen to each other. Listen to different perspectives."

Subsequently, Dingell said there were two things to learn from the incident.

"Be a good neighbor," she tweeted. And then, "Don’t mess with Michigan women."

Republished from Common Dreams (Jon Queally, staff writer) under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0).

Editor's note (Frances Langum): The reporter in the video above uses the term "pro-life" when what is called for is the term "forced-birth."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team