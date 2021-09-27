While Media Obsesses Over Marge, Don't Sleep On Debbie Dingell

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell of Michigan exchanged heated words with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia outside the U.S. Capitol building Friday afternoon as Democratic lawmakers gathered to champion passage of sweeping abortion rights legislation.

While Dingell and her fellow Democrats gathered for a press event, Taylor Greene—the far-right Republican known for her provocative style and embrace of conspiracy theories—was seen heckling the Democrats from the periphery of the event when she appeared to catch the ear of Dingell standing nearby.

"Horrendous," Taylor Greene could be heard saying to the Democratic lawmakers on video posted to social media. "You should all be ashamed."

Upon hearing that, Dingell engaged Taylor Greene by saying she should exhibit some level of "civility," and that's when the exchange began.

"Killing a baby up until birth is a lack of civility," Taylor Greene shot back at Dingell. "It's called murder."

"We have lots of laws we follow," Dingell shouted back. "You should practice the basic thing you're taught in church: Respect your neighbor."

Watch:

Republican Rep. @mtgreenee gets into a shouting match with Democrats, incl. @BettyMcCollum04 and @RepDebDingell at the Democrats’ “Build Back Better for Women” photo-op pic.twitter.com/S3AZX1zfJg — bryan metzger (@metzgov) September 24, 2021

"I was mad," Dingell said to The Detroit News following the incident. "Why do you have to yell at your colleagues on the steps of the Capitol other than to create a scene? It's already edgy. Everybody's mad at each other. And we need to treat each other with respect and civility and listen to each other. Listen to different perspectives."

Subsequently, Dingell said there were two things to learn from the incident.

"Be a good neighbor," she tweeted. And then, "Don’t mess with Michigan women."

Republished from Common Dreams (Jon Queally, staff writer) under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0).

Editor's note (Frances Langum): The reporter in the video above uses the term "pro-life" when what is called for is the term "forced-birth."