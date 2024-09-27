We Agree, Marge, Republicans Don't Deserve To Be Reelected

"Controversial" (yeah) Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene threw her party under the bus on Thursday, saying that Republicans don't deserve to be reelected. We agree! They proved they can't govern, including the sporkfooted troll doll, who voted nay on funding the government.

As usual, Marge didn't seem to make sense on the Real America's Voice Show "War Room" as she said that Republicans shouldn't hold the majority but to "hold your nose and vote for that RINO that you absolutely hate."

"Because the truth is, and everyone needs to understand this, I share the anger and frustration, and I don't think Republicans deserve to be reelected to hold the majority,," she said. And it's a double-edged sword, and here it is."

Ok, we disagree with the following part, but it's nice to watch her panic.

"We have to elect President Trump in order to control the federal government, in order to take back all of these huge agencies and departments and set the course right," she continued. "We also have to control the House because if we don't control the House, the Democrats are going to rewrite the tax code."

"So it is a nasty, double-edged sword, and here's what I'm telling everyone," she said. "Look, vote for (former) President Trump like your life depends on it, and then hold your nose and vote for that RINO that you absolutely hate, because we need a good tax code in place."

"And then we move forward into the primary season, and that's where we take these people out," the Georgia Republican said. "And you're not gonna do it with 10 primary candidates running against one RINO. Everybody in their district needs to pick one woman or man that they're going to get behind, and that's how you primary these RINOs."

"That's when we fix our Republican Party problem that we have, but it all comes down to November 5th," she added. "We have to vote like our lives count on it. We have to. There's no other choice."

There is a choice, you strange creature. Why 'hold our nose' when we can vote for adults who know how to govern? Vote them all out. Republicans haven't earned their paychecks.