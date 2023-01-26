Marge Looking To Be Trump's VP

The Daily Beast and NBC News are reporting that Traitor Trump's inner circle inner circle of advisors and crooks are considering Marjorie Taylor Greene as a VP candidate.

Mike Pence was a huge help to Trump with the evangelical homophobic crowd that has become the bedrock of his supporters, but Trump is looking to nab a female this time around.

Steve Bannon from the Real Sedition Network approves.

"This is no shrinking violet, she's ambitious — she's not shy about that, nor should she be," said Steve Bannon, the former top Trump aide who hosts the War Room podcast, where Greene has been a guest. "She sees herself on the short list for Trump's VP. Paraphrasing Cokie Roberts, when MTG looks in the mirror she sees a potential president smiling back," he added, referencing Roberts, the late political reporter who worked for NPR, ABC News and other outlets.

This makes sense since Greene, a staunch MAGA/QAnon wacko made a complete about face and embraced Kevin McCarthy's bid for Speaker. This was in sync with Trump, who also endorsed McCarthy while much of the MAGA world despises him.

Greene’s positioning within Trump’s inner circle has only prospered in the former president’s post-presidential tenure bunkering down at Mar-a-Lago. She has become a fixture at his MAGA rallies, with the congresswoman often lingering in the press pen to give exclusive interviews to Right Side Broadcasting, a YouTube channel that streams the rallies in their entirety to an audience of 1.57 million subscribers.

Trump will eventually get pissed off at Greene since the MAGA cult loves her, but it would be awesome if she became part of the ticket.

Imagine her campaigning in swing states.

Elise Stefanik, and Tulsi Gabbard (yeah, Tulsi) are names that are coming up as well. It is said that Gabbard caught Trump's roving eyes when she filled in for Tucker Carlson on Fox News.