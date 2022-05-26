Ted Cruz Runs Away After Being Humiliated By Sky News

Sky News reporter Mark Stone's pointed questions on gun violence in America forced Ted Cruz to run away from the interview like a coward.

A sitting US Senator should be able to handle questions, especially after the Robb Elementary school massacre, but Cruz cowered when he was put in the cross-hairs of some truthiness.

"Is this the moment to reform gun laws?" Stone asked

Cruz immediately claimed the Sky News foreign correspondent was playing politics.

"It's important, it's at the heart of the issue," Stone continued.

Cruz replied, "That's where the media likes to go."

The media didn't murder 21 children and teachers in Uvalde or ten more in Buffalo.

"It's not. It's where many of the people we've talked to here like to go."

Cruz deflected, "The proposals from Democrats and the media? Inevitably, when some violent psychopath murders people..."

Stone interjected, "A violent psychopath who is able to get a weapon so easily Eighteen year-old with two AR-15's."

Buying a weapon of mass destruction shouldn't be as easy as walking into a gun shop on your eighteenth birthday.

Cruz replied, "If you want to stop violent crime, the proposals the Democrats have? None of them would have stopped this."

How does Cruz know since Republicans have blocked every single common sense gun measure put forth in the last twelve years as mass shootings have skyrocketed.

Stone asked, "But why does this happen only in your country." "They cannot fathom why only in America? Why is this American exceptionalism so awful?”

“You know, I’m sorry you think American exceptionalism is awful."

"I think this aspect of it, " Stone replied.

Cruz continued with his talking points, "You’ve got your political agenda. God love you,” Cruz replied storming away to dodge more of the reporter’s questions.

The Independent via Yahoo reports, "The Sky News team then followed the Texas lawmaker and continued to throw questions in his direction, specifically asking repeatedly why these kind of mass shootings seem to “only happen in America.”

Cruz' response was jingoistic gibberish. Cruz is too used to going on the confines of Hannity and Ingraham's programs.

Cancun Cruz, must like being humiliated.

Also a note to Chuck Todd: THIS is what follow-up questions look like.