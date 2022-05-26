Ted Cruz Runs Away After Being Humiliated By Sky News

Ted Cruz ran away like a sniveling little coward when he was asked questions by a REAL reporter.
By John AmatoMay 26, 2022

Sky News reporter Mark Stone's pointed questions on gun violence in America forced Ted Cruz to run away from the interview like a coward.

A sitting US Senator should be able to handle questions, especially after the Robb Elementary school massacre, but Cruz cowered when he was put in the cross-hairs of some truthiness.

"Is this the moment to reform gun laws?" Stone asked

Cruz immediately claimed the Sky News foreign correspondent was playing politics.

"It's important, it's at the heart of the issue," Stone continued.

Cruz replied, "That's where the media likes to go."

The media didn't murder 21 children and teachers in Uvalde or ten more in Buffalo.

"It's not. It's where many of the people we've talked to here like to go."

Cruz deflected, "The proposals from Democrats and the media? Inevitably, when some violent psychopath murders people..."

Stone interjected, "A violent psychopath who is able to get a weapon so easily Eighteen year-old with two AR-15's."

Buying a weapon of mass destruction shouldn't be as easy as walking into a gun shop on your eighteenth birthday.

Cruz replied, "If you want to stop violent crime, the proposals the Democrats have? None of them would have stopped this."

How does Cruz know since Republicans have blocked every single common sense gun measure put forth in the last twelve years as mass shootings have skyrocketed.

Stone asked, "But why does this happen only in your country." "They cannot fathom why only in America? Why is this American exceptionalism so awful?”

“You know, I’m sorry you think American exceptionalism is awful."

"I think this aspect of it, " Stone replied.

Cruz continued with his talking points, "You’ve got your political agenda. God love you,” Cruz replied storming away to dodge more of the reporter’s questions.

The Independent via Yahoo reports, "The Sky News team then followed the Texas lawmaker and continued to throw questions in his direction, specifically asking repeatedly why these kind of mass shootings seem to “only happen in America.”

Cruz' response was jingoistic gibberish. Cruz is too used to going on the confines of Hannity and Ingraham's programs.

Cancun Cruz, must like being humiliated.

Also a note to Chuck Todd: THIS is what follow-up questions look like.

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a serious of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue