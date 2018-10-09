New Ad Ridicules Ted 'Texas Tough' Cruz For Kissing Up To Trump

Joe Scarborough really got a kick out of this new ad from a Texas super PAC.

"Somebody left a note on my door the other day. It said 'Ted Cruz, tough as Texas.' I mean, come on. if somebody called my wife a dog and said my daddy was in on the Kennedy assassination, i wouldn't be kissing their ass. You stick a finger in their chest and give them a few choice words. or you drag their ass out by the woodshed and kick their ass, Ted. Come on, Ted."

"Really, I had somebody tell me earlier that wasn't that good of an ad. It's a great ad," Scarborough said.

"I don't know. Maybe i'm just a redneck but that's exactly what I've said off screen. If somebody insulted my family, i wouldn't be kissing their butt the way that Ted Cruz has. That ain't Texas. I don't care what anybody says. This isn't about politics, at least from the south I was born and raised in, that ain't right, the way he's been kissing up to a man who insulted his wife. That ain't right. And insulted his daddy."

"We're a long way from the Republican convention in Cleveland where Ted Cruz was up there getting booed," Willie Geist said.

"He's come all the way around on President Trump since he became president. The ad points out how the senator has aligned himself with President Trump despite Trump's repeated insults aimed at Cruz and his family during the campaign. The ad featured the actor Sonny Carl Davis as the Texan he portrayed in 'Bernie.'"

Geist noted Texas has already set a record of 15.7 million new registration.

