Sen. Tim Scott Admits Trump Is A Racist But Threw Him A Bone In Tax Cut Deal So...

Sen. Tim Scott told CNN's Van Jones that Trump refuses to see race 'his way' and that discussing race relations topics in the White House was very difficult.

Sen. Tim Scott actually verified that Trump is indeed a racist.

Van Jones asked him how it was to be the "racial Trump's whisperer."

Jones asked. "How did those conversations go? How do you see Donald Trump?"

Sen. Scott replied, "They're hard, they're painful, they're uncomfortable to sit in the Oval Office and have a conversation with the president about things that you strongly disagree about."

In this segment, Scott didn't elaborate what exactly they disagree about but I imagine one of the issues was his defending the "good" neo-Nazis. How can any American strongly disagree about that?

He continued, "He didn't change his perspective, I certainly can't change my perspective. Mine's educated by my experience, that helps me."

So what educated Trump's perspective?

Then the senator from South Carolina tried to put a bow on the entire topic by saying Trump is willing to not be as racist.

"The way it closed, I thought, gave me reasons to be hopeful. It closed with: 'Tim, I don't see what you see. What can I do to make things better?' "

By throwing Scott a bone in Trump's tax cut bill for millionaires to appease him, he can then claim he feels Trump is on the right track, but the idea that these two men strongly disagree on race relations and Trump's telling him he doesn't see it his way at all is not an indication that he is willing to learn something or understand the issue at all.

Actually it explains his white nationalism and his refusal to back down from his horrific Charlottesville comments.