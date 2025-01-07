Fox Hosts Outraged Biden Gave Soros Same Award As Limbaugh

Fox News host Guy Benson, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Charlie Hurt expressed outrage Sunday after President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Freedom to people like Michael J. Fox, Hillary Clinton, George Soros, and Robert F. Kennedy.

Biden's awards came years after former President Joe Biden gave right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh the same medal.

"Some disparagement pouring in over President Biden's decision to award these Presidential Medals of Freedom to a number of controversial recipients," Benson opined. "Some of them are perfectly fine, like I love Denzel Washington."

"But getting particular attention and note, Hillary Clinton and George Soros," he continued.

"George Soros is a villain. Let's be very clear," Campos-Duffy agreed. "Just talking about the destruction that he caused by funding these D.A.s, these liberal D.A.s who were undermining law and order in these cities... So these are these are bad people."

"I would say destroying freedom gets you the Freedom Award, I guess," she added.

"He gave one to RFK Senior, which was clearly I mean, why are you giving one to RFK Senior today?" Hurt opined. "It's kind of it's sort of it's sort of bizarre, except it's a shot to RFK Junior."

Campos-Duffy recalled Trump's award to Rush Limbaugh: "That one brought a tear to my eye."

"The thing is that no one can dispute he was the king of radio," Hurt insisted.

Campos-Duffy griped that Soros was "sociopathic."

"It is it is unbelievable that this man who is currently currently has had a stake in destroying our country, but also what his past it's just it's kind of crazy," she said.