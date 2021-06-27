Fox News Hosts Freak Out Over Sex Ed Classes

Fox News hosts Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy lashed out in anger over the weekend about a Planned Parenthood flyer that informs students of their options for using birth control.

"Teaching sex ed, trying to divide kids from parents and the values," Hegseth said. "Dividing kids from the values of their household."

Campos-Duffy struggled to speak through her rage.

"I know so many parents that talk about this," she said. "It's obvious to us that when it comes to sex ed in the schools that it's not just Planned Parenthood -- though Planned Parenthood is providing some of it -- this whole sex agenda is a barrier to, not just services at Planned Parenthood, but it's meant to separate children from the values of their home."

"And it's time for parents to take back our schools," Campos-Duffy added. "And to recognize that they have a right to give this kind of information to their children and that the schools don't have a right to take that away from us. That's our right!"