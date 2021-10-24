Fox Hosts Rage After University Discusses 'Right-hand Privilege'

Fox News hosts lashed out at the public education system on Sunday because a lecture at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill discussed "right-hand privilege."

A segment on the Fox News morning show Fox & Friends called out the lecture on inclusion after a photo was shared on Instagram. The photo highlighted some of the benefits of so-called right-handed privilege.

This appeared to outrage Fox News hosts Lawrence Jones, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth.

"You're looking at the most privileged couch in America," Hegseth said, noting that the three hosts are right-handed. "You guys are so privileged, it's not even funny. You don't even know it."

"So you see that the solution to people believing that white people having more advantage is a reverse racism," Campos-Duffy opined. "So what should happen to those of us who are right-handed who have enjoyed for decades, you know, this kind of advantage over our left-handed minorities."

The hosts went on to argue that public schools should be defunded because of the lecture on right-handed privilege.

"Conservatives abandoned the college campuses for so long and they continue to reinforce sending their kids to these college campuses," Jones explained. "If you want this to change then you've got to support conservative universities or don't send them at all. Take that money, teach your child how to be a business owner and take that money that you were going to send them to school and invest into them."

"Stop sending them," Hegseth agreed.

"I will not fund those schools," Campos-Duffy insisted. "I will not give my hard-earned money for that kind of indoctrination and that kind of garbage and -- I'm not going to say the word but you know what it is."