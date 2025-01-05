McGovern: Where Is The Mandate? Is It In The Room With Us?

Rep. Jim McGovern gives the GOP a gut check on their imaginary mandate.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJanuary 5, 2025

Like most of America, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass) is sick of the GOP carrying on about their nonexistent mandate, so he gave them a little reality check on their imaginary friend:

Mr. Speaker, I first want to take issue with the word choice of the General Lady from Minnesota who kept on talking about a mandate, Republican mandate. Where's the mandate? You know, is it in the room with us? Maybe it's hiding under the table. But the last time I checked, Republicans actually lost seats in the House of Representatives. Republicans now have the slimmest majority in nearly 100 years. So, you know, one would think, given the closeness of the election, that we would hear more about the importance of working together and bipartisanship. But you'd be wrong. And that's reflected in this rules package.

And that's the way you do it. There will be times when saber-rattling is needed. There will be times when manipulation will be needed. But for now, mockery is the way. Instead of gnashing teeth and pulling hair, they need to be put in check and reminded of the fact that while they may have the majority, it is the slimmest of majorities, and they will be in a very precarious position in just two years. That is especially true if the Republican congress is as productive as they were in the last session, where it took them weeks just to pick a speaker - and that was by far their greatest achievement of the session. Not that it was a good pick, but because the rest of the session was a waste of everyone's time. They couldn't even pass a farm bill, for crying out loud.

For a party of the majority, it will be fun to watch them squirm at every turn.

