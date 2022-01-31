Colbert Sings Ron Johnson's Campaign Theme Song

Stephen Colbert helps out Ron Johnson's campaign theme song.
Colbert Sings Ron Johnson's Campaign Theme Song
By Chris capper LiebenthalJanuary 31, 2022

Last week, Ron Johnson created quite a bit of controversy when he said that he was against government sponsored child care because other people's children shouldn't be such a burden for taxpayers.

Stephen Colbert took the ball and ran, writing and singing Ron Johnson's campaign theme song, which would be much funnier if it wasn't so accurate.

I hope Colbert has a copyright on that song or else RoJo will try to steal that too.

Open thread below...

Discussion

