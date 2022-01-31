Colbert Sings Ron Johnson's Campaign Theme Song

Last week, Ron Johnson created quite a bit of controversy when he said that he was against government sponsored child care because other people's children shouldn't be such a burden for taxpayers.

Stephen Colbert took the ball and ran, writing and singing Ron Johnson's campaign theme song, which would be much funnier if it wasn't so accurate.

This song goes out to Senator Ron Johnson. pic.twitter.com/bA9TUIwqUE — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 28, 2022

I hope Colbert has a copyright on that song or else RoJo will try to steal that too.

