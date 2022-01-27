Ron Johnson Hates Children

Ron Johnson took a break from his busy schedule of promoting his anti-vaxxer agenda and pushing the Big Lie to do some campaigning in Wisconsin. Among his stops was a gas station in La Crosse where a reporter caught up to him for a quick interview. His callousness towards children was breathtaking:

While in La Crosse, Johnson said he supports a reduction in unemployment benefits to reduce the worker shortage, but says he does not support the government helping families find child care. “People decide to have families and become parents, that’s something they need to consider when they make that choice,” Johnson said. “I’ve never really felt it was society’s responsibility to take care of other people’s children.”

I'm a little surprised he didn't also suggest that the little kids get jobs and support their own child care. But not only does he want to take away child care subsidies, he also wants to make it even harder on the parents to support their children by taking away unemployment compensation. I'm a bit surprised that he just didn't also come out with wanting to eliminate child labor laws. Let little Johnny or little Suzy get a job to help their struggling families.

This comes out just about a week after he griped about all the out-of-wedlock children running around and claiming to knew exactly who to blame - Lyndon B. Johnson!

And who's to blame for the rate of unmarried childbearing in the U.S.? Former President Lyndon Baines Johnson, the architect of the Great Society. LBJ, of course, died nearly 50 years ago. "You know, we had a booming economy and people were lifting themselves out of poverty (in the 1960s). But then we instituted the Great Society programs," the second-term Wisconsin Republican told Lou Dobbs' on "The Great America Show" podcast last week. [...] But Johnson — the Wisconsin senator, not the former president — said the programs did little to eliminate poverty. "But you know what skyrocketed? Out-of-wedlock birth rates," Johnson told Dobbs. "Back in the mid-'60s, probably on average, somewhere between 5% and 10% of births were out of wedlock. Now, nationally, we're over 40%."

The article points out that just because there may be a correlation, that doesn't mean there's causation. It also pointed out that programs like AFDC actually were started by Franklin Delano Roosevelt after the Republicans caused the Great Depression.

RoJo hates children so much, he even threatened to cut of his own kids from a mutlimillion dollar trust fund if they have more than one child born out of wedlock:

But under the section labeled "termination of benefits," Johnson and his wife said their children could be cut off from receiving their share of the trust if they engaged in criminal behavior, such as two unrelated felonies, or had "more than one child" without being married. "As it reads, it seems that his kids are allowed one felony or one child out of wedlock, and after that, they're cut off," the Salon story said. "While there's no way to know how big Johnson's trust is, odds are that it's huge; he is a very wealthy man, after all."

Hmmm, I'm seeing a pattern here. It might not that he hates children. It could simply be that he feels all that taxpayer money going to take care of kids would be better off being spent on the truly needy - wealthy CEOs like himself.

Either that, or he's planning on trying out for the role of Baron Bomburst if they ever do a remake of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.