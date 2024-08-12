Grothman: Harris Is Telling People To Transition 'To Be Cool'

Noted expert on being cool (we're KIDDING) Representative Glenn Grothman (GQP - Wisconsin) sat down for an interview on Real America's Voice and unleashed a completely new conspiracy theory - that Harris and Walz are encouraging young people to go through gender transition surgery as a "cool way": to protest:

You have to stop and think, do we really want a president who's going to deliver the message to young people that transgender is a favorable, cool option, a cool way for you to rebel? And that's what we're going to get. I mean, as America needs to go down, we may elect another president or vice president who is out there saying, mutilate yourself, have surgery, young person. You may, any one of you young people, maybe a boy, maybe a girl. So go with it if you want to rebel in a cool fashion, approved by the President of the United States.

You know, I never considered gender affirmation as a form of rebellion. What? Do these young Americans wake up one day and think to themselves, "I'll show you, old person! I'll go through major surgeries and hormone therapies to take care of my physical health and my emotional health. So there! Take that, old dude!"

Even though we've been dealing with Grothman's nonsense for over a decade, sometimes he makes statements so absurd—such as this—that they surprise even me.