Rep. Grothman Goes Down Rabbit Hole And Loses His Marbles

Rep. Glenn Grothman, Wisconsin's dumbest representative, issued a press release which followed GOP talking points(pdf) attacking Kamala Harris for coming to Wisconsin and not heeding their dog whistles:

Today, Congressman Glenn Grothman (WI-06) expressed his dismay that Vice President Kamala Harris would come to Wisconsin while still not having toured the Mexican border. “For Kamala Harris to spend one more day not at the border is to send the message to the Mexican drug cartels and potential illegal immigrants around the world that the United States does not care about our immigration laws,” said Grothman. “I’ve visited the border three times since the beginning of 2020 and can confidently say that you cannot truly know the scope of the crisis at the border, much less attempt to solve it, without talking to CBP and ICE agents, local law enforcement officials, and citizens living on the border who experience the crisis on a daily basis.

But then Grothman started to ad lib and proved himself to be just another addle-brained, old, white man by doing a truly bizarre leap in logic:

“Since I assume that President Biden expected Harris to immediately take charge of the situation, it shows that she has no regard for his authority. The combination of people streaming across our border and his Vice President apparently disregarding his wishes makes the Biden Administration look weak and disorganized. I fear that since the top White House official in charge of addressing the border crisis has spent her first six weeks absent from the border, Harris has discredited herself to border patrol agents and wonder if they will open up and tell her what is really going on if she does decide to take this crisis seriously and speak with them.

Glenn, Glenn, Glenn...

Did you forget that when you assume, you make an ass out of yourself and anyone who voted for you?

He somehow thinks that because he made a faulty assumption that somehow Harris has no respect for Biden or his office. I can't even imagine how he came to that conclusion, and frankly, I'm afraid to ask for fear of becoming as insane as he is.

Then Grothman either came to his senses or his aide came back with his cupcakes and took over because the rest of the release is more dog whistles about how scary those brown-skinned people really are.

But what's even scarier than Grothman's thought processes is the fact that a majority of people in that district actually support him and think he's doing a great job.