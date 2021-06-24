Cruz Outraged That Kamala Harris Is Visiting Border Like He Wanted

Sigh. This is going to be the refrain now that Vice President Kamala Harris has announced a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border.

"sHe'S nOt dOinG iT rIgHt bLeaRGhhh" - every single right-wing nut job. ESPECIALLY the ones who sat silent during, or worse, actively supported trump's policies of ripping children out of the arms of their asylum-seeking parents, keeping them in inhumane conditions for months, solely for the cruelty of it.

Earlier today we had Peter Doocy in the White House briefing room. Here we have Cancun Cruz.

Ted Cruz nasal-dripped this condescending rationale for criticizing Harris' trip to the border. The one he and other GOP nuts have been demanding she take for the last month.

"But I've gotta say, even this announcement, so she announces that she's going to El Paso. El Paso is a lovely city. It is a beautiful place in Texas. It is not also, it also doesn't happen to be the locus of the crisis," he told John Roberts, who replied, "That's the Rio Grande Valley."

The man who jetted off to Cancun while his state suffered a crippling winter storm continued, "The Rio Grande Valley is, and for folks who aren't from Texas, let me give you a sense. So El Paso is on the western tip of Texas, the Rio Grande Valley is almost on the southern tip of Texas. It's 800 miles away. To give you a sense of just how far they are, Chicago, Illinois is closer to Washington, D.C. than El Paso is to McAllen. And so, she's going where the height of the problem isn't."

So, if there's not a problem in El Paso, why was the border wall going to be built in El Paso? I'm fairly certain El Paso was included in the orange psycho's plan to build that thousand-mile long "beautiful" wall. Maybe I'm being nitpicky.

Then Cruz decided he was going to try to flex in front of the Fox "News" droolers viewers by attempting to put the vice president in her "place."

"Lemme tell you what Kamala needs to do. Kamala, you need to go to the Rio Grande Valley. Kamala, you need to go to McAllen. Kamala, you need to go to the Donna temp facility, which is the tent city your administration has built."

Oh, really? "Kamala," is it? I'm sorry, that's Madam Vice President to you, Teddy. Don't forget it. and shame on John Roberts for not correcting him.

Twitter was not impressed with this performance, either.

OLD: Kamala Harris needs to go to the border



NEW: Kamala Harris isn't going to the right part of the border pic.twitter.com/xYIx3SDWzN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 23, 2021

CONSTANT: Kamala Harris can never meet moving goal post standards. They hold her to a higher standard than they hold themselves. She’s doing the damn thing, on her accord. And that’s why they mad. — Madam Vice President Harris is GOAT! (@flywithkamala) June 23, 2021

Cruz: “She didn’t even try to look like a South American autocrat!” — Tom Wills (@foot_on_foot) June 23, 2021

The real complaint: VP Kamala Harris is Black and, well, the VP. — T girl (@t_shaefer) June 23, 2021