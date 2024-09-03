MAGA Loses Their Minds Over Fake Eagles' Endorsement Of Kamala Posters

A bit of brilliant and savvy street art here, as several bus shelters in Philadelphia were adorned with "KAMALA - Official Candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles" posters on the weekend.

Source: PHILADELPHIA (CBS)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A poster that's popping up around the city of Philadelphia alleges the Eagles have officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris which has left the Birds to debunk the rumors.

The posters have been spotted on 16th and Spring Garden streets, 18th Street and JFK Boulevard, and 34th and Walnut streets in Philadelphia. The poster pictured below at 16th and Spring Garden streets was later removed Monday afternoon.

The poster shows Vice President Kamala Harris holding a football while wearing a black Philadelphia Eagles jersey and signature Eagles green helmet. The poster is captioned "Kamala official candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles" and has the URL philadelphiaeagles.com/vote printed underneath the caption.

The link takes you to an Eagles voting webpage that shows past Pennsylvania and New Jersey primary election voting deadlines from the spring. It also provides helpful links for first-time voters, polling locations, and guidelines on voting registration and requesting a ballot.

But the Philadelphia Eagles are saying they didn't cosign the creation, calling the street art, "counterfeit political ads" that they're working to remove.