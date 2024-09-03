MAGA Loses Their Minds Over Fake Eagles' Endorsement Of Kamala Posters

A bit of brilliant and savvy street art here, as several bus shelters in Philadelphia were adorned with "KAMALA - Official Candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles" posters on the weekend.
Source: PHILADELPHIA (CBS)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A poster that's popping up around the city of Philadelphia alleges the Eagles have officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris which has left the Birds to debunk the rumors.
The posters have been spotted on 16th and Spring Garden streets, 18th Street and JFK Boulevard, and 34th and Walnut streets in Philadelphia. The poster pictured below at 16th and Spring Garden streets was later removed Monday afternoon.
The poster shows Vice President Kamala Harris holding a football while wearing a black Philadelphia Eagles jersey and signature Eagles green helmet. The poster is captioned "Kamala official candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles" and has the URL philadelphiaeagles.com/vote printed underneath the caption.
The link takes you to an Eagles voting webpage that shows past Pennsylvania and New Jersey primary election voting deadlines from the spring. It also provides helpful links for first-time voters, polling locations, and guidelines on voting registration and requesting a ballot.
But the Philadelphia Eagles are saying they didn't cosign the creation, calling the street art, "counterfeit political ads" that they're working to remove.
So who did it? Social media made an obvious educated guess.
Social media users claim this is the work of artist Winston Tseng. CBS News Philadelphia is working to confirm Tseng is the artist behind the Eagles poster.
In an interview with Street Art News, Tseng previously said he likes to use brands and advertising to communicate societal issues with the hope of bringing attention to them in our day-to-day lives.
The street artist has made creations tackling political topics before by using familiar brands. Like one he did with Ben & Jerry's branding featuring President Joe Biden at a Philadelphia SEPTA stop.
Did Tseng do it? Hard to say, as there's nothing on his Instagram page about it so far. A bit of brilliant street art if he did. But considering how closely the Eagles and the NFL guard their copyright it'd probably be foolish and/or suicidal to do so.
MAGA of course lost their ever-lovin' minds over it.
This Eagles fan was hoping it was real though.