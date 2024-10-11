MAGA Called Out By Harris Town Hall Moderator Over Teleprompter Lie

Another conspiracy theory about Vice President Kamala Harris by MAGA, including Sean Hannity and Stephen Miller, is running rampant on the internet. Move over Harris's earrings/audio headphones; now it's a teleprompter at her town hall set to air on Univision to reach out to Latinos.

If you look closely at their proof that Harris was using a teleprompter, you see that it's in Spanish, and it's meant for moderator Enrique Acevedo, who called out the lie to shut down the ridiculous attack. Still, even though Hannity got the community note routine on Xitter, he left his post up. he deleted it after leaving it up for hours.

Now deleted

The community note on the platform where lies circulate without repercussions says:

This is not true. The teleprompter is displaying an introduction in spanish for the moderator Enrique Acevedo which then switched to a timer as explained in the following tweets by Enrique Acevedo and the producer of the program, President of Univision News.

Miller, who drank the tears of migrant children at the border while Trump was in office, propagated the lie, too.

Using a teleprompter in a “townhall” is unheard of. Insane how incompetent she is and how imbecilic her staff knows her to be. https://t.co/9aPNW8loJN — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 11, 2024

The moderator called out serial plagiarist Benny Johnson:

The prompter displayed my introduction (in Spanish) and then it switched to a timer. Any claim to the contrary is simply untrue. https://t.co/eYWZFoCyZf — Enrique Acevedo (@Enrique_Acevedo) October 11, 2024

Daniel Coronell, who was in charge of the program, called the lie out, too.

That’s not true. The teleprompter that displays a text written in Spanish was a support element for the town hall moderator. I can tell you this with first-hand knowledge because I was in charge of the television program. https://t.co/Co5MIgZkry — Daniel Coronell (@DCoronell) October 11, 2024

MAGA is getting desperate:

I can tell you that @JDVance definitely didn’t have a prompter tonight at the town hall in NC… and he didn’t even know what questions I was going to ask him. All we did was chat along with his wife Usha for 10 min before we walked on stage. ☺️ They were both wonderful real… https://t.co/QlxIjsk3Kh — Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) October 11, 2024

It's all a lie to tear into an intelligent woman who is far more capable of holding the coveted keys to the White House than the disgraced former President.