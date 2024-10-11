MAGA Called Out By Harris Town Hall Moderator Over Teleprompter Lie

Another conspiracy theory about Vice President Kamala Harris by MAGA, including Sean Hannity and Stephen Miller, is running rampant on the internet. Move over Harris's earrings/audio headphones; now it's a teleprompter at her town hall set to air on Univision to reach out to Latinos.
If you look closely at their proof that Harris was using a teleprompter, you see that it's in Spanish, and it's meant for moderator Enrique Acevedo, who called out the lie to shut down the ridiculous attack. Still, even though Hannity got the community note routine on Xitter,
he left his post up. he deleted it after leaving it up for hours.
The community note on the platform where lies circulate without repercussions says:
This is not true.
The teleprompter is displaying an introduction in spanish for the moderator Enrique Acevedo which then switched to a timer as explained in the following tweets by Enrique Acevedo and the producer of the program, President of Univision News.
Miller, who drank the tears of migrant children at the border while Trump was in office, propagated the lie, too.
The moderator called out serial plagiarist Benny Johnson:
Daniel Coronell, who was in charge of the program, called the lie out, too.
MAGA is getting desperate:
It's all a lie to tear into an intelligent woman who is far more capable of holding the coveted keys to the White House than the disgraced former President.