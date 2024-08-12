Harris Campaign Taunts Donald's Unhinged 'AI' Claim

The Harris campaign responded on Truth Social to Donald's unhinged conspiracy theory, where he claimed in several posts that Kamala's crowds were "fake" and "Nobody was there!"

Trump is having a terrible time coming to grips with the fact that the enthusiasm for Kamala Harris is building, and it's not going to stop. America loves Kamala's ideas to help the middle class and give women the right to choose, and at the same time, voters want to end their relationship with the bully in their lives.

Trump, though, with his insatiable ego, claims the photos of the crowds at Kamala's rallies were altered using AI tech.

The Harris campaign has 303,000 followers on the pro-Trump platform, launched by the former President after he was banned on social media for inciting the riots at the Capitol -- and they follow only one person: Donald J. Trump.

The Harris campaign shared videos of the energetic crowd at the airport hangar in Detroit when Kamala stepped out of the airplane. The Harris campaign tagged Trump, writing, "Warning: The content of this video may upset @realDonaldTrump."

It won't embed here properly because Truth Social is a shitty platform, but you can click through.



They weren't done. In another post, the Harris campaign wrote, "In case you forgot @realdonaldtrump: This is what a rally in a swing state looks like," and included a clip.

The campaign launched an account on Truth Social last year, but this time, they're responding to Lumpy by using clips of rallies that most of us watched live on TV. There is no AI involved. Trump is just a deranged old man suffering from a narcissistic collapse. As for his followers, maybe it's some sort of shared psychosis as they swallow his conspiracy theory that suggests that Kamala is "cheating" and should be "disqualified." It sounds like Trump is confessing to something.