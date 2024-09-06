Stephanie Ruhle Sets Fire To Media For Ignoring Donald's Word Salad

Stephanie Ruhle didn't hold back over the biased media's non-coverage of Donald's incoherent rambling. If Kamala Harris had said what Donald said about his child-care policy, then the media would be all over it.

"If Donald Trump was 'inarticulate' yesterday when he was explaining the child care policy, when he had to answer about the deficit, we could accept that, right?" Ruhle said. "What do I do for a living? I analyze economic policy and the comments politicians make about the economy."

"He didn't utter a single coherent sentence," she continued. "Many of the things he said, there weren't even verbs in his sentences."

"It was 'Marco Rubio, my daughter, Ivanka, child care is child care,' right?" Ruhle said. "And the fact that we're not covering that; like, let's be clear, day in and day out, we're saying, 'I need to see every single one of Kamala Harris's policies, and I want to see every punctuation, and I want to see it listed in 15 point font."

"There's an absolute double standard in the way these two individuals are being covered," she continued."Remember how Joe Biden performed at the debate? It was disastrous. Everybody here at the table knows it was a disaster, and we talked about it day in and day out."

"Where's the media talking about what Donald Trump presented?" she asked. "If under that word salad, there was policy, bring it on! Let's talk about it. I would love to do so."

"Donald Trump is invited to come on and let's discuss it, but there isn't a policy to discuss," she said. "So anybody who's passing it off is just really saying, 'I just want those tax cuts."

"And for any of those CEOs, especially publicly-traded companies, who think the economy's been 'a disaster' over the last four years, that is a whole lot of baloney because check out the performance of their stock, check out how they've done personally," she added. "And it's been extraordinary."

Joe Scarborough weighed in to say, "It's been extraordinary. By the way, we're showing the front of the New York Times, nothing on the front page there also.

But I guarantee you, if Kamala Harris had performed that way, I guarantee you."

On an aside, sort of, if there were a tape of Harris saying she grabs men by their dicks without consent, the media would lose their minds. That would be a disqualifying moment. However, The Grabber was given the coveted keys to the White House in 2016 regardless of the Access Hollywood tape.

Trump has been unfit for office for years. It's nothing new, but the media is now holding Harris to a different standard while ignoring the fact that an unhinged felonious madman is her opponent.