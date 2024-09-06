Trump's Plan For Childcare: Word Salads And Tariffs On China

Trump was asked at the Economic Club of New York what he plans to do about making childcare more affordable if he wins in November and outside of repeating the term childcare over and over, he veered off into how much money his tariffs on other countries are going to bring in.

When will the media look at this guy's mental acuity on policy proposals and questions? On everything, really.

Dump knows nothing and refuses to learn anything outside of repeating nonsensical gobbledygook over and over again that has nothing to do to actual policy.

QUESTION: If you win in November, can you commit to prioritizing legislation to make child care affordable And if so, what specific piece of legislation will you advance?

"Specific legislation" was the key phrase used to try and get Trump to say something of significance. Let's see how that worked out.

TRUMP: Well, I would do that, and we're sitting down, you know, I was somebody, we had Senator Marco Rubio, and my daughter Ivanka was so impactful on that issue. It's a very important issue. But I think when you talk about the kind of numbers that I'm talking about, that because child care is child care, it's couldn't, you know, there's something you have to have it. In this country, you have to have it.

Childcare is childcare and you have to have it, roger that, Dump.

Here it comes -- tariffs.

But when you talk about those numbers compared to the kind of numbers that I'm talking about by taxing foreign nations at levels that they're not used to, but they'll get used to it very quickly. And it's not going to stop them from doing business with us, but they'll have a very substantial tax when they send product into our country. Those numbers are so much bigger than any numbers that we're talking about, including child care, that it's going to take care.

Huh? What about the higher costs on consumers if he actually puts tariffs on foreign countries? But I digress. Trump finally remembered what the question was.

TRUMP: We're going to have, I look forward to having no deficits within a fairly short period of time, coupled with the reductions that I told you about on waste and fraud and all of the other things that are going on in our country, because I have to stay with child care. I want to stay with child care, but those numbers are small relative to the kind of economic numbers that I'm talking about, including growth.

No federal deficits? Wow. Why, because he has to stay with childcare. WTF?

Demented Donald wants to stay with the question about childcare but since he's ignorant on most topics he walked back to tariffs.

TRUMP: But growth also headed up by what the plan is that I just told you about. We're going to be taking in trillions of dollars. And as much as child care is talked about as being expensive, it's relatively speaking not very expensive compared to the kind of numbers we'll be taking in.

See, childcare is actually cheap, not expensive in Trump's weird mind view.

Sorry working class, you're out of luck if Trump wins in November.

JD Vance's ideas of begging your relatives to pay for childcare sounds pretty good next to this ignorance.

We're going to make this into an incredible country that can afford to take care of its people. And then we'll worry about the rest of the world. Let's help other people. But we're going to take care of our country first. This is about America first. It's about make America great again. We have to do it because right now we're a failing nation. So we'll take care of it. Thank you.

Isn't helping to defray childcare costs for the majority of households helping to make America great?

Trump is incapable of caring about the struggles of the working-class. It's not even caring. It's a con job intended to suggest that the giant tariffs he'll lay on imports will somehow cover the deficit and debt and extra spending so he can just end the income tax scheme altogether.