Missing James Comer Opens Frivolous Kamala Harris 'Probe'

"Comer the Clown" is back! And we were wondering where he was...

The perpetrator of many frivolous press conferences about President Biden, bearing no fruit and making him and Gym Jordan look ridiculous even on Maria Bartiromo's show, told Fox News that his committee is looking into the border and Kamala Harris.



I was talking with C&L editor Fran Langum earlier today, and we both wondered where James Comer had been hiding. That is, until he showed up on Trey Gowdy's Sunday Fox News program.

Comer isn't crying about a fictitious crime family but is worried about the costs.

To start with, Comer the Clown purposely mispronounces Kamala Harris' name and then ignores that it is Republican governors who are callously shipping migrants to blue states as political ploys. Harris is not shipping migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Ron DeSantis did that.

REP JAMES COMER: And one thing that we're trying to find out on the Oversight Committee, is the cost of this. You know, this has had a huge impact on Medicaid because many of these people, when they cross the border, they get free health care. That's what Medicaid is, is free health care. They get transported all over the United States. We've had mayors and local officials in many states that have contacted us and said at two or three in the morning, a plane lands and unloads all these illegals into their community. That costs money. It costs money on the public school systems for these kids to be stuck in public schools that are already behind when they get here. So we want to know the cost and we want to know exactly what Kamala Harris did other than basically send an open invitation to the world to illegally cross our border.

Talking about costs, why isn't Comer investigating Republican Governor like Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis for immorally and possibly criminally shipping migrants to blue cities.

Is this their October surprise? To have Jim Jordan issue subpoenas and hold press conferences to smear the Harris/Walz campaign with wingnut propaganda? LAME.