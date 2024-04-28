Maria Bartiromo Tears Into Jim Jordan For 'Investigations That Go Nowhere'

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo confronted House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) for conducting "investigations that go nowhere."

During the Sunday Morning Futures program on Fox News, Bartiromo said Americans were upset at the prosecutions of former President Donald Trump.

"Well, look, I mean, at this point, American citizens are asking, what can you do about it?" Bartiromo challenged the chairperson. "I mean, look, with all due respect, people are sick and tired of congressional investigations that go nowhere."

"People are sick and tired of letters being written and sent to the people who we know are bad in the first place," she said. "They want you to do something about it. You're an elected official. What can you do to right these wrongs?"

Jordan defended his record by saying he was fighting for Trump.

"Well, we've passed legislation out of the committee that would help remedy this situation, particularly the one in New York, that the president or vice president can move a case to federal court from when you do these state prosecutors who are going after someone for a political reason," Jordan said. "So we're a legislative branch. We can't put anyone in jail."

"And I don't think the Biden administration, their DOJ, is going to go after the people who need to go after," he added. "You're just not going to get that from Merrick Garland."

Jordan pointed to a lack of resolution on "who planted the pipe bombs on January 6, who leaked the Dobbs draft opinion, you know, the one that led to an assassination tip on Justice Kavanaugh, who put cocaine in the White House."

"But oh, you can have someone from the Biden Justice Department like Jack Smith go after President Trump," he exclaimed. "Our job is to get the facts out there and to look at legislation.

"We can't prosecute anyone, only the DOJ can. And frankly, the Biden DOJ is just not going to do it."