Ron Johnson And The MAGAverse Of Madness

Senator Ron Johnson (Q-Moscow) went on RAV with the disgraced John Solomon and Amanda Head for a chat which quickly turned into a plunge into madness. RoJo was doing a Gish Gallop through many of the popular MAGA and QAnon conspiracy theories and the rarely seen double projection, in which he projects his projections onto the left while accusing them of doing the projecting:

Solomon: So, I want to talk about the larger tenor and tone of America, because almost every day there's somebody on MSNBC or another channel saying Donald Trump is a threat to democracy. Oh, by the way, the president said that in a Red Wall speech, and then that kind of became a theme for two years. You have Claire McCaskill saying he's worse or more dangerous than Mussolini and Hitler. Yeah, I could pull out thousands of clips. The Democrats said, yes, they hate, let's tone this thing down now, but they don't seem to turn the dials down at all. Is that a contributing factor to maybe getting some people to be motivated to do things like we saw yesterday? RoJo: I think without question, let's face it, the standard operating procedure of the left is to falsely accuse your political opponents of exactly what it is that you are doing. So the fact of the matter is it is the left that is purposely dividing this country. That's what identity politics is all about. That's what critical race theory is all about. Highlight the differences between Americans and then exploit those differences to create the political disheavel so that you can fill the void and gain more power, gain greater control. That's what the left is doing. And it's despicable and it's dangerous. I mean, they, the left, their policies, their ideology, put this country on the path of destruction, they are the divisive force in our politics. Let's face it. The summer of 2020, those riots, those things weren't run from the right. That was BLM. That was Antifa. Businesses in major cities didn't board up their storefronts in case Joe Biden won. They knew that if Trump won, all hell would break loose. So, it's just generally recognized that political violence comes from the left. You know, over 500 riots in the summer of 2020, 2,000 law enforcement officials injured, $2 billion worth of damage. A couple dozen people died and yet we're supposed to believe the greatest threat to our democracy was January 6th, which we all condemned, but wasn't an armed insurrection and it wasn't the greatest threat to our democracy since the Civil War or in 9 -11.

If the gentle reader reads between the lines where RoJo is complaining about identity politics and CRT, he is basically admitting that the Republicans do not treat people of color with much respect and that this is hurting them politically. But instead of doing something constructive, like being nicer to everyone, RoJo and friends would rather complain about it and try to shut it down because not being racist is anathema to them.

And yes, RoJo, for the umpteenth time, the Proud Boys and other white supremacy groups have been caught red-handed and black-faced in their efforts to portray all leftists, but especially members and allies of BLM as some kind of terrorist bogeymen. And even more emphatically, it must be pointed out yet again that the insurrection was indeed armed, it was indeed violent, and a stain in American history in which several police officers died. And no, RoJo, there is no way in Hell that we are ever going to let you forget your role in it, from helping to incite it to downplaying it afterwards to being a mule in the fake electors scheme.

However, it is fun to see you sweat what your future will look like under President Kamala Harris.