Tim Walz Goes There Against Trump's 'Manufacturing Weeks'

Tim Walz doesn't sugarcoat it in Michigan, while mourning the loss by his beloved Minnesota Twins to the Detroit Tigers. (Tigers have a wildcard spot in the playoffs, and the Twins? There's always next year?)

TIM WALZ: Just yesterday Donald Trump was in Detroit, and he said, "Our whole country will end up being Detroit. You're going to have a mess on your hands." [Audience boos.]

Well, look, I know you don't... that's not unexpected for him. That's exactly what he's going to do: tear down America.

But if the guy would have ever spent any time in the Midwest, like all of us, we know Detroit's experiencing an American comeback and renaissance.

Look I'm a Twins fan, and you whipped our ass!

We know where this is. Detroit's there, so we know city's growing, crime's down, factories are opening up. But those guys? All they know about manufacturing is manufacturing bullshit every time they show up.