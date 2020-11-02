Politics
How Is 'Noisy Jerks Blocking Traffic' Helping The Trump Campaign?

Why are Trump supporters blocking traffic? Is that supposed to sway the undecided voter/driver? Also, it's thuggery.
By Tengrain
Lord Damp Nut encourages dangerous driving, election violence. Image from: Twitter

Maybe the Q people can explain, in what way does this help Lord Damp Nut’s re-election?

But wait! There’s more!

Trump Supporters Spend Weekend Clogging America’s Highways

In a show of support of questionable political value, pro-Trump demonstrators clogged freeways Sunday across the country, from blue states like New Jersey, New York, and Washington state, to red-leaning Texas and purple Arizona. “WHOOO! We shut it down baby! We shut it down!” says one pro-Trump videographer as he pans the camera nearly 360 degrees, showing viewers the group of cars that had brought traffic to a complete standstill along the northbound Garden State Parkway in New Jersey.

WHY?

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

Karoli adds - Even in my sleepy little tiny city. It was fascist claptrap.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

