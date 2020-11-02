How Is 'Noisy Jerks Blocking Traffic' Helping The Trump Campaign?

Maybe the Q people can explain, in what way does this help Lord Damp Nut’s re-election?
But wait! There’s more!
Trump Supporters Spend Weekend Clogging America’s Highways
In a show of support of questionable political value, pro-Trump demonstrators clogged freeways Sunday across the country, from blue states like New Jersey, New York, and Washington state, to red-leaning Texas and purple Arizona. “WHOOO! We shut it down baby! We shut it down!” says one pro-Trump videographer as he pans the camera nearly 360 degrees, showing viewers the group of cars that had brought traffic to a complete standstill along the northbound Garden State Parkway in New Jersey.
WHY?
Karoli adds - Even in my sleepy little tiny city. It was fascist claptrap.