Stuart Varney Admits 'Socialism Is Popular'

On Fox Nation, Stuart Varney admitted to Kayleigh McEnany, Trump's new 2020 national press secretary that people actually like socialism, even if it's watered down.

McEnany joined Varney on his Fox Nation program and he began by playing some old video and attacking past statements Bernie Sanders made about Cuba. Varney is frustrated that Bernie won't admit that Socialism is awful.

Stuart congratulated Kayleigh for her new job because as long as you praise and glorify his name, Trump has a place for you.

Obviously Republicans will run ads that show Americans on bread lines, people jumping off buildings and hobos begging for change with cups in hand as a result of any programs that help the American people.

McEnany said as much in her opening salvo because she ended up comparing left wing policies to "Venezuela", but then Stuart got real for a minute.

“Trouble is, and we’ve talked about this before, Kayleigh, socialism is popular in some quarters," Varney observed. "It could be watered-down socialism, like Sweden or Denmark or parts of Europe, but socialism doesn’t have a bad name."

“And I think your job is going to be very tough to penetrate those people who think socialism is just fine and dandy," he continued.

“Yeah, I’m not going to underestimate the job ahead-- In the ranks of the Democratic Party, socialism has 60 percent approval. But in a national electorate, it is nowhere near majority support,” Kayleigh lied.

She warned, "We can't let Bernie get away with touting the Finland model or the Norway model."

Americans are sick and tired of seeing the rich get richer and richer and richer (Trump's moronic tax cuts for the wealthy) and the middle class and the working classes get poorer and poorer.

Proposing new plans to fight climate change and to make the health care industry better is not socialism. It's just plain smart. Nearly 80 percent of this country approve of and like Medicare. Same for Social Security. And here's another surprise for Kayleigh: She probably drove to work on socialist roads and enjoys the benefit of flying safely because of socialist air traffic controllers, though she'd never admit it.

Yet Republicans want Americans to wallow in self pity and anger as Trump does, blame the blacks and browns for all their troubles and ignore science and exhaustive studies based on facts to help a sliver of the American population become even wealthier.

As far as they're concerned, the rest of us can "die, and decrease the surplus population."

(h/t Raw Story)