Liar Kayleigh McEnany Tells The 'Trump Has Always Condemned White Supremacy' Lie

You know, Sean Spicer was an appalling White House press secretary. He admitted he lied during his briefings.

Nobody ever expected a Trump White House Press secretary to be honest with the public, and Kayleigh McEnany is holding to that basic truth.

Trump decided to blame his imaginary boogie man "Antifa" (in reality a small anti-fascist group) as his punching bag to deflect from his inaction and cowardice.

George Floyd was murdered by Minnesota police officers. Trump has refused to criticize law enforcement and sympathize with the black community. Instead, Trump shut down the White House and hid in the bunker.

And now he's reeling backward and calling on the military to defend his fascism.

He and Mike Pence took time for the photo op at the Florida launch of our astronauts in Space X, and even Pat Robertson admitted that distracted Trump from his job as president.

During today's press briefing, Kayleigh McEnany was tasked with convincing White House reporters that Trump has "always" rebuked white supremacists and Neo-Nazis.

We know that's a lie. His despicable actions and behavior after the Charlottesville white supremacy marches prove the lie. Those marches resulted in the murder of an innocent woman.

McEnany said, "I will also note the president's long history of condemning white supremacy and racism."

Stop laughing, this is a serious matter.

"There is no place in society for these egregious, egregious despicable ideologies," she said.

A reporter then asked the press secretary why Trump hasn't designated any white nationalist groups as terrorist organizations after he tweeted about Antifa?

She lied, "It has been used."

"And I explained how in this case domestic terrorism will be used in a way that a crime is prosecuted. It's a proprietorial method and it was utilized in the same exact way in regards to white supremacy."

More lies.

Trumps' most ardent worshipers are right-wing evangelicals and white supremacists.

Remember when David Duke, formerly of the KKK, endorsed Trump?

Remember when Mike Pence refused to criticize David Duke as well?

And then there was this despicable appearance with Jake Tapper where he refused to condemn white supremacists because they supported him: