Serial Liar Kayleigh McEnany Claims Biden Politicized COVID Most

Kayleigh worked for the man who claimed UV lights and bleach would cure COVID.
By John AmatoDecember 1, 2021

Former Trump WH press secretary and now Fox News host made the most absurd statement ever from a former employee of the White House.

"At the end of the day no one has politicized the virus more than President Joe Biden," McEnany said with a straight face.

Kayleigh McEnany then gave a list of the usual Trump lies claiming the Democrats undermined the public's trust in vaccines and health and safety measures in 2020.

One instance of a mask not being worn by a Democrat is tantamount to declaring masks do not work at all.

Candidate Kamala Harris said she wouldn't take the word of Trump on the effectiveness of COVID vaccines because he lied so often. However, in the next breath, she said she would take the word of the CDC and medical community first and foremost.

But Kayleigh lies so much (for money) that she claims that's tantamount to undermining the efficacy of all vaccines which is completely absurd.

Getting paid to cross her legs and lie is what Kayleigh does. What a "career."

McEnany is one step removed from being the first White House Dexter. She slaughters the truth on a regular basis.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue