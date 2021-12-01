Serial Liar Kayleigh McEnany Claims Biden Politicized COVID Most

Former Trump WH press secretary and now Fox News host made the most absurd statement ever from a former employee of the White House.

"At the end of the day no one has politicized the virus more than President Joe Biden," McEnany said with a straight face.

Kayleigh McEnany then gave a list of the usual Trump lies claiming the Democrats undermined the public's trust in vaccines and health and safety measures in 2020.

One instance of a mask not being worn by a Democrat is tantamount to declaring masks do not work at all.

Candidate Kamala Harris said she wouldn't take the word of Trump on the effectiveness of COVID vaccines because he lied so often. However, in the next breath, she said she would take the word of the CDC and medical community first and foremost.

But Kayleigh lies so much (for money) that she claims that's tantamount to undermining the efficacy of all vaccines which is completely absurd.

Getting paid to cross her legs and lie is what Kayleigh does. What a "career."

McEnany is one step removed from being the first White House Dexter. She slaughters the truth on a regular basis.