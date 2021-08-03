Media Bites
Fox News Invites Spokeswoman For Serial Sexual Harasser On To Discuss Cuomo

Fox News on Tuesday turned to Kayleigh McEnany to analyze a recent report by the New York attorney general finding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) sexually harassed multiple women.
By David

Fox News on Tuesday turned to Kayleigh McEnany, a former spokesperson for Donald Trump, to analyze a recent report by the New York attorney general finding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) sexually harassed multiple women.

"He is accused of serial sexual harassment," McEnany explained. "And the same man [is] accused of galling things like touching women in inappropriate places, using someone's sexual assault experience and essentially weaponizing it. These are serious allegations."

"The thought that he would be designing a new sexual harassment policy, his office under his tenure, he would make New York government the hallmark of addressing sexual harassment, it's just too rich and ironic and hypocritical," she added.

McEnany, Trump's former White House press secretary, suggested that there is "pressure mounting" on current Press Secretary Jen Psaki to condemn the governor.

"We certainly hope that these claims are aired out in a court of law," McEnany said. "Our justice system is designed to do just that."

The Fox News host interviewing McEnany did not ask about her experience handling accusations that Trump sexually harassed or attacked over a dozen women. In one instance, Trump's Justice Department fought to keep one accuser's lawsuit out of court.

Both Cuomo and Trump have denied allegations of misconduct.

