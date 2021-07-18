McEnany Attacks Psaki Over 'Misinformation' At Press Briefings

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Sunday criticized Press Secretary Jen Psaki for explaining why the Biden administration opposes COVID-19 "misinformation" that is being spread on social media.

During a segment on Fox & Friends, host Pete Hegseth asked McEnany about reports that the Biden administration has flagged Facebook posts that contain misinformation about COVID-19 or the vaccine.

"You have such unique perspective having stood at that podium," Hegseth noted. "What's it like to watch Jen Psaki stand there and openly state we are working with Facebook? At one of the press conferences with the surgeon general, they used the phrase 'misinformation' 35 times over the course of that briefing."

"Can you imagine a counterargument where you would stand up there and say because of misinformation, whether it's on the life issue or Second Amendment, we're going to suppress views from the left because we're going to call them misinformation?" he continued. "I mean, it's Orwellian. And it's happening right out in front of our eyes."

McEnany agreed by suggesting that she was more truthful than Psaki has been at press briefings.

"Imagine if I had stood at that podium, Pete, and said we're censoring the lies about Lafayette Square that President Trump gassed protesters for a photoshoot," McEnany said. "That never happened. Imagine if I had said we're censoring that. We're censoring information that, you know, doesn't agree with the [COVID-19] lab leak theory. We're censoring information on Russia bounties. All those things were lies!"

"But guess what? In this country there's the First Amendment," she added. "You're allowed to say what you want with very few exceptions. I would have never said that from the podium. She got her administration in a lot of legal trouble. I'm telling you this."

McEnany concluded: "I just tried to make sure I said everything accurately. She's managed to stumble into a legal morass and I guarantee you there are a few people at the DOJ, at social media who are very unhappy with the things that were said at that podium."