Kayleigh McEnany Needs A Dictionary

According to Merriam-Webster:

Definition of autocrat 1: a person (such as a monarch) ruling with unlimited authority

2: one who has undisputed influence or power He was the autocrat of his household.

Someone please alert Kayleigh McEnany, who accused both Jen Psaki and Pres. Joe Biden of being "autocrats" — a descriptor so out of place it only can be explained by projection - which is the not-so-subtle subtext of the entire GOP political strategy and dialect.

According to Psychology Today:

What Is Projection? Unconscious discomfort can lead people to attribute unacceptable feelings or impulses to someone else to avoid confronting them. Projection allows the difficult trait to be addressed without the individual fully recognizing it in themselves.

On Fox's Outnumbered, referring to Psaki's reaction to the unqualified Trump judge in Florida lifting the federal mask mandate, McEnany opened her mouth and this dribbled out:

"She also was asked, is the mask mandate still in effect, to which she replied, 'I don't know.' Okay, you're the press secretary, you know how government works, it's a snarky answer."

Silly me, I thought if one didn't know the answer to something, they should say so. But no, apparently one must swear fealty to a 33-year-old Trump judge deemed literally "unqualified" by the American Bar Association. Not according to McEnany. That's "snark."

From Dictionary.com:

SNARK: verb (used without object) — to be critical in a rude or sarcastic way: to snark about the neighbors. noun — rude or sarcastic criticism.

"The answer is, 'We respect the opinions of the federal judiciary, including that of a federal judge in Florida, but that's not what she said. Biden administration calling this disappointing," McEnany said. No, actually, she snarked. That was snark. Not what Psaki said. More projection.

Then, presumption.

"Harris, I was mid-flight last night. Middle of my flight, the flight attendant stands there and says, 'Breaking news, if you want to take off your mask, take off your mask.' There were cheers, there was an eruption, there was joy," she emoted, as if she spoke for even, say the immunocompromised, or the people on their way to visit their elderly grandparents.

I'm sure THEY were overjoyed to have all these idiot assh0les yanking off their masks and cheering if they were on their way to visit their dad in a nursing home after not being able to see him in two years because of this godforsaken pandemic. But you go on, Kayleigh, tell us how everyone on that flight felt.

"So if the Biden administration wants to express disappointment as America collectively cheers, they can try to do that. But I hope Jen Psaki at the podium today fights very hard against this ruling, I hope President Biden does, I hope they show the true autocrats they are, because that's what they are."

Right. Autocrats. Rulers with unlimited power, unchecked by any other forces. No projection going on there with McEnany, who never met a lie she didn't soak in and spew out with pleasure (and dare I suggest, snark?) in the service of her favorite Floridian, that personification of autocracy, the barely sentient orange-tinted skinbag, Donald Trump.