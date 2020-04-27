Trump Cracks Up On Twitter, Hammers On Fox News

With the country suffering under the infectious and deadly coronavirus, instead of carrying out the duties of a sitting U.S. president, Trump went on Twitter to whine, bitch, complain, and lie.

Is he cracking up?

He started out last night by lying to the American as usual about the coronavirus.

I never said the pandemic was a Hoax! Who would say such a thing? I said that the Do Nothing Democrats, together with their Mainstream Media partners, are the Hoax. They have been called out & embarrassed on this, even admitting they were wrong, but continue to spread the lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

And then he set his sights on Fox News for some ungodly reason since they've been his right arm of state sponsored propaganda.

.@FoxNews just doesn’t get what’s happening! They are being fed Democrat talking points, and they play them without hesitation or research. They forgot that Fake News @CNN & MSDNC wouldn’t let @FoxNews participate, even a little bit, in the poor ratings Democrat Debates..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

The people that know me and know the history of our Country say that I am the hardest working President in history. I don’t know about that, but I am a hard worker and have probably gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history. The Fake News hates it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

....Even the Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats laughed at the Fox suggestion. No respect for the people running @FoxNews. But Fox keeps on plugging to try and become politically correct. They put RINO Paul Ryan on their Board. They hire “debate questions to Crooked Hillary”.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

....fraud @donnabrazile (and others who are even worse). Chris Wallace is nastier to Republicans than even Deface the Nation or Sleepy Eyes. The people who are watching @FoxNews, in record numbers (thank you President Trump), are angry. They want an alternative now. So do I! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

After going nuts on his favorite network, he turned his attention to his favorite target, the media. Hey, what's the diff between Noble, Nobel, and a Pulitzer, right?

Even he had to delete those.

America doesn't need a lying phony to lead the nation; it needs a steady hand at the wheel. What we have is a narcissistic imbecile who only thinks about himself and how the virus has impacted his re-election chances.

And people are dying because of it.