Newt Gingrich went to Fox and Friends to deny he's vying for the job of Trump's next Chief of Staff.

But many on Twitter feel Newt is perfect for the job.

I'm totally on board with Chief of Staff Newt. If anyone deserves to have his dead political career exhumed and then shot with armor-piercing rounds and buried again, it's Newt. https://t.co/DSQmdQ3PtK — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) December 13, 2018

So long as Trump doesn't get cancer and Gingrich doesn't decide Pence is younger and prettier, this will work great. — ThankYouForNotSmockingHat (@Popehat) December 13, 2018

Having already been thrown out of a senior government position for corruption, Newt Gingrich would have the most relevant experience of any White House staffer. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) December 13, 2018

I’m actually here for the Trump, Rudes, Newt triumvirate, three guys over 70 who are congenitally angry, toxed out on cialis, grinding up Hannity and mainlining it. Sort of right wing SpaceCowboys of derp. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 13, 2018

Newt Gingrich destroyed the Republican Party and molded modern politics into the hellscape it presently is, so I can think of no one more deserving of booking passage on the Trump Titanic as it steams full ahead than him. https://t.co/qPFsKB9AKu — Jessica Scott (@jessicascott714) December 13, 2018

He also has in common with Mitch McConnell that Trump kinda holds him hostage by employing the wife.