Jacksonville Mom Loses Both Sons To COVID Within 12 Hrs

Jacksonville, Florida has one of the worst infection rates for COVID in the entire country. No one there should be unvaccinated, but that's not the case, of course. Lisa Brandon tried to convince her sons to get vaccinated, but they wouldn't listen.

Source: News4Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mother has lost two of her adult sons to COVID-19. She also caught the virus with them.

She was vaccinated. They weren’t.

“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare,” said a teary-eyed Lisa Brandon. “The only reason I’m doing this is to put the word out to please get vaccinated.”

She lived with her sons on the Southside and said everyone got sick in late July.

But Aaron Jaggi, 35, and Free Jaggi, 41, got worse. So she took them to the hospital. Both contracted double pneumonia. Both were admitted into the intensive care unit and ultimately put on ventilators.

Free died on Aug. 12. Aaron passed away on Aug. 13. They died within 12 hours of each other.