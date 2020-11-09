Politics
Pfizer: New Covid Vaccine Was 90% Effective In Early Analysis

If this holds up, it is fantastic news.
By Susie Madrak
If these numbers hold up, this is wonderful news. I just want to point out that this is more credible because Pfizer never took federal money to be part of Trump's Operation Warp Speed. Via Bloomberg:

The Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE prevented more than 90% of infections in a study of tens of thousands of volunteers, the most encouraging scientific advance so far in the battle against the coronavirus.

Eight months into the worst pandemic in a century, the preliminary results pave the way for the companies to seek an emergency-use authorization from regulators if further research shows the shot is also safe.

Pfizer shares extended gains in premarket trading, rising about 15%, with BioNTech American depositary receipts up about 22%. The news added more than $500 billion to the value of the MSCI All Country World Index.

How To Tell A Political Stunt From A Real Vaccine

There is a small chance that Pfizer’s vaccine trial will yield results by Nov. 3. But it could still take weeks for FDA review. Here’s everything that has to happen and how to tell a political stunt from a real vaccine.
Oct 02, 2020
By ProPublica

