Rupert Murdoch Gets Early Vaccine, Still Runs Anti-Vax Programming

On December 18th, before nearly anyone else was eligible, billionaire Murdoch got his COVID shots. Now he rakes in the Billionaire Bucks from Fox News suckers who watch their top stars discourage vaccination.
By John Amato
Rupert Murdoch Gets Early Vaccine, Still Runs Anti-Vax Programming
Image from: Eva Rinaldi via Flickr

The Daily Beast's Molly Jong-Fast reports that on Dec. 18, before almost anyone else, 89-year-old conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch got his shot through the U.K.’s national health service, presumably because he didn’t want COVID to kill him.

Yet, since Trump lost, Fox News has become the hub of anti-vax propaganda led by Tucker Carlson, Hannity, and Laura Ingraham.

A frequent new guest in the same mold as the fraud Dr. Scott Atlas, Alex Berenson has become Fox's late-night programming lead guest claiming vaccines are the real fraud.

He's written a highly panned book on COVID and is far from being any sort of a medical expert. But since he's on Carlson, you knew that already.

Murdoch has rejiggered the Fox News model of "some people say" routine to spread misinformation into 'I'm just asking questions" as a way to spread disinformation, fear, and anti-VAXer propaganda.

People's lives are at stake.

Donald Trump bears a lot of responsibility for these heinous actions, but (not surprising because he wants to live) even he refused to make public that he had been vaccinated along with his wife in January 2021.

Why is this the case? Q?

I wrote an article discussing the Fox News Effect has had on vaccinations and the latest polling shows that 47% of Trump supporters are refusing to take the shots needed to combat the illness and this red of COVID.

The rank hypocrisy and lies they tell their people for QAnon ratings and the actions they take to save themselves is reprehensible. These liars are helping to destroy this country at a time when we need as much unity as possible from everybody in finally defeating COVID.

If there was a way to prosecute these monsters, then they'd all go to the gallows.

