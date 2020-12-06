Politics
Ousted DHS Official Rips GOPers For Election Hypocrisy: 'They've Accepted Their Outcomes And Their Races'

Former Department of Homeland Security official Chris Krebs on Sunday slammed Republican candidates who have accepted the outcomes of their elections but have refused to admit that President Donald Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.
Krebs, who is the former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, was fired by Trump after his group released a statement calling the 2020 election the most secure in U.S. history.

Krebs, who is the former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, was fired by Trump after his group released a statement calling the 2020 election the most secure in U.S. history.

"Just 27 congressional Republicans have acknowledged Joe Biden's victory," CBS host Margaret Brennan told Krebs during a Sunday interview. "That's 27 out of 249. Why are the majority of Republicans remaining silent on what you're describing here as a security risk?"

"I can't speak to what their motivations are," Krebs noted. "The rest of them have to acknowledge that the system in place to conduct the election was legitimate. Particularly in the House, they've accepted their outcomes and their races. I don't see any difference here between the presidential race."

"It is well past the time where all leaders of the Republican Party need to accept the outcome of this race and move on and accept that Joe Biden is the president-elect," he said.

Krebs argued that the point of elections is to "convince the losers they lost."

"But to do that, you have to have willing participants that are honest brokers," he explained. "And we're just not seeing this right now. You know, every court case or filing has been rejected by the courts. And so any fraud claims, any security claims, any sorts of things along those lines, we're just not seeing supporting evidence."

