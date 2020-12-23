Politics
FBI: Iran Was Behind 'Enemies Of The People' Website That Targeted U.S. Election Officials

Many of these officials in one way or another have attested to the security of November’s election, saying they had not seen evidence of widespread fraud.
By Susie Madrak

I'll admit it, I was skeptical of the Iran conspiracy two months ago when it was first disclosed by DNI John Ratliffe. I assumed he was trying to downplay Russian election interference. My bad.

Turns out an FBI investigation has connected Iran to online efforts earlier this month to target violence against FBI Director Chris Wray, cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs, and dozens of state election officials who refuted claims of widespread voter fraud. They were also actively pushing conspiracy theories about voting machine companies. Via the Washington Post:

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and ousted Homeland Security Department official Christopher Krebs were among more than a dozen people whose ­images, home addresses and other personal information were posted on a website titled “Enemies of the People.” Crosshairs were superimposed over the photos.

Many of these officials in one way or another have attested to the security of November’s election, saying they had not seen evidence of widespread fraud — a conclusion at odds with Trump’s baseless claims that the election was rigged.

“The following individuals have aided and abetted the fraudulent election against Trump,” the website falsely claimed.

Back in August, intelligence officials said Iran would focus on online influence and disinformation -- which they apparently did:

The “Enemies” hit list falsely accused swing-state governors, voting systems executives, Krebs and Wray of being responsible for “changing votes and working against the President” in a treasonous attempt to “overthrow our democracy.” It was shared on social media using the hashtags #remembertheirfaces and #NoQuarterForTraitors.

