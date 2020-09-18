Friday News Dump: FBI Director Testifies To Russia Election Meddling, And Other News

FBI Dir. Chris Wray just confirmed that Russia is currently meddling in the election to ‘denigrate Vice President Biden’ pic.twitter.com/BkEs8dfOKG

Anyone on social media knows that moment when you share something about which you have real expertise, and some know-nothing troll responds with "well, actually...." This was just like that. From FBI Director Chris Wray's testimony yesterday to Congress:

But Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia. They will both, plus others, be able to interfere in our 2020 Election with our totally vulnerable Unsolicited (Counterfeit?) Ballot Scam. Check it out! https://t.co/mH3vrHWvS8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2020

Wray also talked about antifa, and white supremacists:

FBI Director Chris Wray testified before Congress that antifa is an ideology, not an organization. That puts him at odds with President Trump who has said he would designate antifa — an umbrella term for far-left-leaning militants — a terror group. https://t.co/4jMx9oeFmh — The Associated Press (@AP) September 17, 2020

Rep. Elissa Slotkin: "There are these homegrown terrorists ... how many of them of white supremacists?"



FBI Dir. Chris Wray: "Within the domestic terrorism bucket, category as a whole, racially motivated violent extremism is I think the biggest bucket within that larger group." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 17, 2020

Uh, who runs the FBI? A guy named Chris Wray. Wait until you find out who appointed him!! https://t.co/eQSlyVfNrR — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) September 18, 2020

"I don't have to shake hands with these disgusting people."

.@OliviaTroye was Pence's lead staffer on COVID. She just quit due to Trump's handling of the virus.



She claims Trump said, "Maybe this COVID thing is a good thing. I don't have to shake hands with these disgusting people."



She's voting for Biden.pic.twitter.com/jAvY8Ncsrl — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) September 18, 2020

At a lunch in the West Wing of the White House @VP Mike Pence once told me Olivia Troye was doing an “incredible job” as his Homeland Security Advisor and thanked DHS for referring her to his Office. https://t.co/6lZ9b4UDpf — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) September 17, 2020

Asked Trump about former VP aide Olivia Troye who criticized his handling of virus today. His response was a familiar one: “I have no idea who she is, she doesn’t know me.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 17, 2020

And now, onto the rest of the week's news...

Note this when Trump, Barr downplay Russian election interference: “..NSA & CIA have classified evidence the Russians had placed malware in the election registration systems of at least two Florida counties” which “could erase voters in specific districts” https://t.co/Htd7AM3nfw — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 9, 2020

Breaking: Jerry Falwell Jr's wife smashed down door to find Trump's leading evangelical enabler in a pool of his own blood after he drunkenly fell down stairs just days after he resigned from Liberty University, 911 call transcript reveals. — Frank Schaeffer (@Frank_Schaeffer) September 18, 2020

In which I write about election security, election legitimacy, voting machine hacking, and Trump's desperation:https://t.co/lEVJnH5ZAR — Greg Olear (@gregolear) September 18, 2020

BREAKING: Trump to block U.S downloads of TikTok and WeChat on Sunday. https://t.co/eNzS4d5Yyd — JΞSŦΞR ✪ ΔCŦUΔL³³°¹ (@th3j35t3r) September 18, 2020

BREAKING: TikTok will be banned from U.S. app stores starting Sunday.



Trump has bungled the spin-off deal.



Sets a very dangerous precedent that Trump plans to personally involve himself in private business dealings of international companies where the Trump Org. also operates. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) September 18, 2020

BREAKING:



Federal judge ordered the illegal changes by Postmaster DeJoy must be reversed until litigation is over. The Postal Service will be protected and Americans can have confidence that ballots will be delivered, collected and that every eligible vote will count. — AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) September 17, 2020

Signature matching will not be an issue, but EVERY applicable FIELD on the envelope should be filled as instructed. The witness requirements are spelled out in 3 places in the packet, IIRC, 2 in the instructions and on the envelope as well. https://t.co/xUcI3u2jGf — Tom Sullivan (@BloggersRUs) September 17, 2020

The fact that every household in the US almost got 5 masks in the mail in April, until the WH killed it, ought to be a screamer headline everywhere. What other story hits home like that? https://t.co/vhDwUltGrQ — Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) September 17, 2020

"The people I like the best are the people that are less successful because it makes you feel so powerful. I always say it. Never go out with a successful person."



This guy is so broken inside.pic.twitter.com/fWFtcxu9yW — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) September 18, 2020

Lawyers representing the U.S. at Julian Assange's extradition trial have accepted the claim that the WikiLeaks founder was offered a presidential pardon by a Congressman on the condition he would help cover up Russia’s involvement in hacking DNC emails. https://t.co/3gZPlQLnVa — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 18, 2020

The number that leaps out is Maine. If it's really that big, Biden has shifted significant white votes. https://t.co/bGwTdxXzP2 — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) September 18, 2020

I had to stop reading the Vanity Fair Kushner story halfway through. It made me physically ill. https://t.co/bfOLMrmhWe — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) September 18, 2020

As social media companies crack down and media scrutiny intensifies, it makes sense to kill the keywords. What happens when Q is unspoken, its followers signaling to each other without utilizing the key phrases? Kind of more frightening in a way. https://t.co/TWJwMvJEL2 — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) September 18, 2020

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that ballots that arrive after Election Day can be counted and gave voters the option to use satellite drop boxes. But a change counties say is critical to a smooth election remains unresolved. https://t.co/C2mtrsvefd — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) September 18, 2020

.@esglaude: "William Barr is searching so desperately to find a way to describe white Americans who refuse to wear a mask as victims that he's reaching for comparisons that not only don't make any sense, but reveal a kind of moral tone deafness."https://t.co/oBCWnjrVih — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 18, 2020

Tucker's confusion when hearing the *actual* principles of Dem Socialism, and Bill O'Reilly's shock that Biden could actually answer policy questions, are part of the same problem for the Right:

they've spent so long beating up antifa/conspiracy straw men they've lost the plot. https://t.co/A8GwMypMqQ — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) September 18, 2020

“...young Latino men born in the United States seem to be inching toward Trump, intrigued perhaps by the president’s business persona. No single group has posted a larger statistical bump for Trump than Latino men under the age of 50, according to Equis.” https://t.co/S9VVQ9Kf8u — Bill Scher (@billscher) September 18, 2020

I’ll never forget the comfort that @JoeBiden brought Corey after he lost his dad in the Parkland shooting. This powerful new ad from @Your_Americans illustrates Joe’s character. He has the compassion and leadership to bring this country together. pic.twitter.com/40Uy6mXyDd — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) September 16, 2020

“Trump has never seen himself as president of the United States,’ said Stuart Stevens, a top strategist to Mitt Romney...’He’s a gang leader, and you are either in his gang or you are the enemy.” https://t.co/l9FXrm7Z4j — John Sipher (@john_sipher) September 18, 2020

A pastor in Idaho who called himself a "no-masker" during a service and repeatedly questioned the veracity of coronavirus case reporting is in the ICU after contracting Covid-19 https://t.co/9lf7vb1nJC — CNN (@CNN) September 18, 2020

Oh, that makes sense, "patriotic education" is what they call it in Russia. https://t.co/5r95ENXAjT — Richard Stengel (@stengel) September 18, 2020

The headline here is “Republicans Killed the Obamacare Mandate. New Data Shows It Didn’t Really Matter.”



But read the story and you find the original mandate didn’t matter because it was too weak with a light penalty, not that a real mandate can’t work. https://t.co/WyrIMzZAiF — Bill Scher (@billscher) September 18, 2020

Well, there was a good reason that the guidance was altered for political reasons: the White House didn't want the CDC policy to highlight the complete and utter failure of the Trump administration to create a national testing policy. https://t.co/lzO3WRAQ7P — Richard Stengel (@stengel) September 18, 2020

why is it up to him? https://t.co/TNVgvzedHi — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) September 18, 2020

Joe Rogan repeats debunked claim that "left-wing people" are starting Oregon wildfires https://t.co/eGhEDFR11W — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 18, 2020

A Dallas school district apologizes after a teacher suggests the 17-year-old charged with killing 2 during the Kenosha, Wisconsin, protests was a possible “modern hero” alongside Gandhi and Malcolm X in an essay assignment. https://t.co/NvTGUOU4kE — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 18, 2020

JUST IN: Israel to revert back to full lockdown as coronavirus cases climb https://t.co/ubPPmIya36 pic.twitter.com/Riz5GBtXsM — The Hill (@thehill) September 18, 2020

Live coverage of Sally: At least $29M in damage in Florida county; 320K still without power; bridge may be closed for monthhttps://t.co/QPs7JVtYzm — Ted Corcoran (Red T Raccoon) (@RedTRaccoon) September 18, 2020

A Republican witness testified today that federal aid to states wouldn’t produce much economic growth. This is what happened next. pic.twitter.com/Hslx9NS2lN — Bharat Ramamurti (@BharatRamamurti) September 17, 2020

Bad news for Louis DeJoy. New data cited in a complaint by @CampaignLegal shows activities forming the basis for the allegation that he engaged in an illegal straw donor scheme continued *after* he sold his company to XPO. That means the statute of limitations hasn’t expired. https://t.co/i0IQQmq0k0 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) September 18, 2020

In the past 4 years the Trump administration has weakened or repealed at least 100 environmental regulations. New analysis finds that these rollbacks will result in 1.8 billion metric tons more of greenhouse gases by 2035. We cannot afford 4 more years. https://t.co/jmhOfxX8Ue — 350 Action (@350action) September 18, 2020

During the Holocaust, the Nazis performed inhumane surgeries and medical tests on the Jews. In the year 2020, the United States is REMOVING IMMIGRANT UTERUSES without consent. I am so disturbed and upset. I cannot believe this is the country I live in. https://t.co/GL0Hic34MI — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) September 18, 2020



DEPT. OF ALL THE WONDERS AND FEELZ

Cleansing the timeline with this one.



Army dad comes home... pic.twitter.com/w9JYCjwBVH — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 17, 2020

You won't believe your eyes when you see this giant sea worm pic.twitter.com/nE4uYMUXPG — Mashable (@mashable) September 17, 2020

What would you name these two..

🐇🤔🐰 pic.twitter.com/Zir472m48y — 💙Zig Here💙No Tag's Please 8645⚡💀🌹🐢 (@Ziggiezaggie) September 15, 2020

Can we agree this panda eating a carrot is so cute. https://t.co/rtEn3e6KGA — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) September 18, 2020

Marvin Gaye’s isolated vocals for “I Heard It Through The Grapevine." Simply incredible. https://t.co/ztG6l3lM2U pic.twitter.com/9tdb9xHCX0 — Meredith Frost (@MeredithFrost) April 3, 2018

This song pretty much sums up my life right now. My working-class neighborhood's getting gentrified, it's driving up the rents (an ART GALLERY just opened down the street!), I've outgrown my tiny apartment, the lot next to my building has been sold and they're going to rip down the trees and throw up five ugly modern boxes starting in the spring, instead of birds I'll be listening to jackhammers, and after almost 20 years back in the city, no, I really don't want to spend another fall in Philadelphia.

I want to move so bad, I can taste it. I just can't afford it.

I guess I have to face the fact as real

I think I feel my back up against the wall

I'm gonna spend another Fall In Philadelphia.

But on the bright side:

Have a nice weekend, wear your masks, and be kind to each other!