Tucker Attacks Biden For Saying White Supremacists Are Major Terror Threat

I just want to remind people: Tucker Carlson himself doesn't believe most of what he says. His own employer argued in court that only idiots would take him seriously! And yet, he persists in poisoning the national dialogue with his White Power Hour.

Now he's standing up for white people again in a sleazy piece of misleading nonsense, made to order for the Fox News fans.

FBI Director Chris Wray in a March hearing on domestic terrorism said, “The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now, and it’s not going away any time soon. We viewed it as such a critical threat that back in June 2019 we elevated racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism to our highest threat priority, on the same level as ISIS and homegrown violent extremists.”

He specifically said violent white supremacy is the biggest chunk of the FBI’s domestic terrorism case portfolio.

But Tucker is playing a game here. Who are these white supremacists? Where are they? He pretends they must all belong to some organization, so why can't Joe Biden tell us who they are?

And then he works this into his slimy little speech:

"It's not the brutal mobs of race extremists who burned and looted our cities last time, or BLM and Antifa, as, if you had been paying attention you would assume it would be -- of course, they are the ones who burned the cities."

Because Tucker's got to give the radicalized old white people who watch his show what they want to hear! It's BLM! It's Antifa!

So he pulls a Trump move. He's talked to "FBI agents." Would these be the same FBI agents who kept telling people like Tucker that Hillary Clinton's arrest was imminent?

"Biden's claim is absurd, they told us. It's not even close to true."

BUT THE HEAD OF THE FBI SAID OTHERWISE. You know, their boss?

"As the agents we spoke to put it, the number of cases the program manager had didn't justify his position, there was nothing for him to do."

You know who the real terrorists are, according to Tuckie? Environmental groups.

"So, why does the Biden administration persist in telling that lie? Well, it's a racial attack, obviously."

Yes, Joe Biden is picking on the poor white racists again, who are just minding their own business. Never seems to occur to Tucker that the PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, the man who gets daily threat briefings, just might know a little more than Tucker and his FBI drinking buddies.

Why does Tucker McNear Swanson Carlson so hate America?